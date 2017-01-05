New TomTom GO and TomTom VIA GPS devices launch

TomTom (TOM2) today announced the US launch of new TomTom navigation products for the car under the TomTom GO and TomTom VIA lines. These advanced GPS devices boast TomTom’s latest innovations and the most up-to-date maps.

The advanced TomTom GO devices are available in two models, GO 520 and GO 620, in 5” and 6” capacitive touchscreens, respectively. They include a new Wi-Fi® capability feature and integrate seamlessly with the smartphone. TomTom GO devices can read text messages aloud, enable full use of smartphone personal assistants, and allow hands-free calling, helping keep drivers’ eyes on the road. Wi-Fi® makes it extremely simple to update Lifetime World Maps[1] or software with no computer connectivity required.

The devices are able to learn a driver’s habits and can predict destinations. They become familiar with regularly driven commutes, automatically alert drivers to any traffic, and provide alternate routes.

The slim and stylish TomTom VIA GPS devices are available in three models, VIA 1425, VIA 1525 and VIA 1625, available in 4”, 5” and 6” touchscreens, respectively. They offer an enhanced address search that helps drivers define destinations from the search menu or by touching a point on the map.

TomTom VIA devices also offer Advanced Lane Guidance, helping drivers prepare for exits and intersections by clearly highlighting the correct driving lane for a planned route. Drivers also have the ability to update maps for the device’s lifetime at no extra charge with Lifetime Maps[1].

“At TomTom we continue to bring innovation to our navigation products working to make the experience safer and smarter,” Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and Managing Director, TomTom Consumer. “We constantly strive to make more accurate maps, deliver faster and more detailed traffic information, and create smarter routing. This combination is what makes the TomTom driving experience so unique.”

Vigreux continues: “Listening to our customers, we understand the responsibility we have as the most trusted companion to drivers, and with the new TomTom GO and TomTom VIA series, we’re once again honouring that trust and confidence.

The TomTom GO and TomTom VIA devices will be available on TomTom.com in March 2017.

Visitors to CES can visit TomTom to find out more at: Sands Expo Hall C, Booth #43705 (level 2).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.