The new SUV: athletic and adventurous Opel Grandland X

This is where a sporty character meets the spirit of adventure: modern, dynamic lines, a cool off-road look and the elevated seating position with good all-round visibility typical of an SUV. This is the new Opel Grandland X – with a host of top technologies on board and plenty of space for up to five adventurous passengers, their luggage and sport equipment. These qualities make the Opel a new contender in the booming SUV segment. In the compact class alone, the SUV share has increased from seven percent in 2010 to nearly 20 percent today. The 4.48 meter-long Grandland X’s athletic look boasts crisp exterior dimensions with its taut muscles and short overhangs. And with optional two-color finish, the compact SUV shows its very own style. The Opel Grandland X makes its world premiere at this year’s IAA (International Motor Show) in Frankfurt (September 14 – 24, 2017).

Ideally equipped and well positioned, the new Grandland X comes to market in the fall as the third member of the Opel X family. It joins its Opel Crossland X and bestseller Opel Mokka X siblings, which both are some 20 centimeters shorter in length. At the same time, the Grandland X expands the extensive Opel portfolio in the very popular compact car segment from Astra to Zafira.

“A stylish newcomer is ready to attack in the booming compact SUV segment – and that is our new Opel Grandland X. Its name stands for adventure, independence and abundance. With its sporty design, the Grandland X looks fantastic and will ensure that new customers get excited about the Opel brand. Beyond the characteristic SUV qualities, it also has a host of top technologies that make it safe and fun at the same time. With the Grandland X, Opel is bringing onto the market a cool SUV with a strong ‘I want it’ factor,” says Opel CEO Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann.

The portfolio of ultra-modern assistance and comfort features for the Grandland X is first class: Adaptive Cruise Control with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Advanced Park Assist and the 360° Camera are just some highlights. AGR-certified ergonomic seats (Campaign for Healthier Backs), heated steering wheel, seat heating front and rear and the tailgate that opens with a simple foot movement ensure top comfort. In typical Opel fashion, Grandland X drivers and passengers enjoy top connectivity with the latest generation of IntelliLink systems and the personal connectivity and service assistant Opel OnStar, which now includes new services such as booking hotel rooms1 and searching for parking2. Smartphones can even be charged wirelessly via inductive charging. Opel again delivers on its commitment to leadership in lighting technology, equipping the Grandland X with bright driving light thanks to Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) LED headlamps. Functions such as cornering light, high beam assist and auto levelling guarantee optimal illumination of the road ahead, ensuring plenty of driving fun even in the dark.

The Grandland X offers one thing above all: safe driving fun all year round and on every surface. This is also thanks to the optional electronic Grip Control that, especially with M&S tires, ensures top traction in diverse driving situations. The driver has a choice of five driving modes. The system then adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels, allow wheel-spin if necessary, and with the automatic transmission adjusts shift points as well as throttle response. This ensures best traction and stable handling regardless of whether the Grandland X is travelling on snow, mud, sand or wet surfaces.

Sharp design with fine details: How elegant an SUV can look

At 4,477 millimeters long, 1,844 millimeters wide and 1,636 millimeters high, the new Opel Grandland X is a cool, robust SUV from every perspective of its sporty presence. In the front above the skidplate the bold grille proudly displays the Opel Blitz. The chrome winglets embrace the brand logo and flow outwards to the slim, double-wing LED headlamps, optically widening the front and giving the Grandland X a powerful, solid stance. The hood features the signature Opel crease – an expression of the Opel design philosophy ‘Sculptural Artistry meets German Precision’.

Its side views echo the attractive combination of rugged SUV charm and elegant lines. Muscular, sculpted wheel arches and protective cladding on the lower body give the Grandland X real off-road appeal. In contrast, clear lines and the refined blade on the lower doors identify the new Grandland X as a member of the Opel family. Optional two-tone finish with the roof in contrasting black adds an extra touch of personalization. Its smooth flow into the rest of the body is emphasized by the “breakthrough” C pillar, which also creates a dynamic bond to the rear. The rear view of the Grandland X shows down to the smallest detail what real SUV design means: wide stance, silver underride protection with integrated tailpipes on the left and right, and above that protective cladding and slim LED taillights underline the newcomer’s sporty, muscular character.

“The new Grandland X is a modern SUV with an exceptional presence and a bold design that looks compact, sporty and muscular. We have further refined our Opel design philosophy to create an SUV which blends sportiness and elegance to make it an absolute eye-catcher in its segment,” said Vice President Design Mark Adams.

The Grandland X radiates the same quality in the interior: the instrument panel and center stack with touchscreen are clearly laid out and horizontally aligned to the driver. The center stack has three horizontal rows of controls for fast and intuitive access to infotainment, climate control and chassis functions. The interior surfaces feature high-class haptics, giving the driver and passengers a feeling of well-being and comfort in all seats. They benefit from the SUV-typical elevated seating position that eases ingress/egress and ensures good visibility. Its long wheelbase of 2,675 millimeters also ensures that the compact class SUV has plenty of space for up to five people. And the luggage compartment with a load volume from 514 to a maximum of 1,652 liters offers generous room for luggage and sport equipment. With all these features, the Opel Grandland X can compete with even the most spacious compact class station wagons.

1 Via booking.com. E-mail address and credit card required.

2 Via Parkopedia

