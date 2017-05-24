The new S-Class: Sales of the luxury saloon commence

In 2016 the Mercedes-Benz S‑Class was the best-selling luxury saloon worldwide. Now the flagship model has been comprehensively modernised and is confirming its role as a technological trailblazer with new engines and enhanced driving assistance systems. The performance model from Affalterbach now also boasts a new engine, new transmission, new all-wheel drive system as well as a new exterior and interior design. Mercedes-AMG has further sharpened the driving dynamics and visual appearance. The first models of the new S‑Class can be ordered with immediate effect at prices starting from 88,446.75 euros[1], and will arrive in European dealerships in July. Additional new engines and also pioneering technologies, such as an integral 48‑v olt starter-alternator, are already in the pipeline.

Among the highlights of the new S-Class is a new, highly efficient engine line‑up. Here is an overview of the models available from July:

S 350 d 4MATIC S 400 d 4MATIC S 560 4MATIC Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC+ Number of cylinders/arrangement 6/in-line 6/in-line 8/V 8/V Displacement (cc) 2925 2925 3982 3982 Rated output (kW/hp) 210/286 250/340 345/469 450/612 Rated torque (Nm) 600 700 700 900 Fuel consumption (l/100 km)[2], [3] 5.5/5.5/- 5.6/5.6/- 8.5/8.5/9.3 -/8.9/- CO2 emissions (g/km)2, 3 145/145/- 147/147/- 195/195/209 -/203/- Prices from(euros)1, 3 88,446.75/ 91,719.25/ - 93.206.75/ 96,479.25/ - 113,960.35/ 116,994.85/ 143,508.05 -/ 160,293/ -

The standard equipment of the S-Class is comprehensive. Standard features include COMAND Online with Widescreen Cockpit and Car‑to‑X-Communication (enables autonomous information exchange with vehicles as well as the traffic infrastructure), multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control buttons, touchpad with Controller, intelligent THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, the air suspension system AIRMATIC with continuously variable damping system, DYNAMIC SELECT transmission mode selection as well as the Smartphone Integration package with Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a wireless charging system for mobile devices.

The new S-Class takes another major step towards autonomous driving, elevating Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Drive to the next level. The range of driving assistance and safety systems features a modular design and as standard includes Active Braking Assist, Crosswind Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Traffic Sign Assist and also the occupant protection system PRE‑S AFE. New and also part of the standard specification is PRE‑SAFE Sound (prepares human hearing for the anticipated accident noise when there is a risk of a collision).

Numerous new and comprehensively revised assist systems are bundled together in the optional Driving Assistance package (2737 euros). DISTRONIC Active Proximity Control and Active Steer Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of curves or junctions. This is complemented by Evasive Steering Assist, a considerably improved Active Lane Keeping Assist and also the additional functions of the Active Emergency Stop Assist. Also included in the Driving Assistance package is PRE‑SAFE PLUS, which additionally takes into account dangerous situations caused by traffic following behind, such as a rear impact for example.

With Remote Parking Assist, the driver can manoeuvre the S‑Class into and out of narrow parking spaces or garages from outside the vehicle via smartphone. The Remote Parking Assist is part of the Remote Parking package (4343.50 euros), which also comprises the Parking package with Active Parking Assist and 360° camera plus the KEYLESS GO package.

Extremely quick and precise adjustment of the headlamps to the current traffic conditions comes courtesy of MULTIBEAM LED. Via 84 individually controllable LEDs, the light is always switched on exactly where it is needed. The ULTRA RANGE Highbeam produces the maximum light intensity permitted by law, which results in the brightness of the main beam headlamps remaining above the reference value of 1 lux over a distance of more than 650 metres. MULTIBEAM LED with ULTRA RANGE Highbeam comes as standard on the Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC+ and the Mercedes-Maybach S 560 4MATIC and carries an additional cost of 1999.20 euros for other models.

In the interior the S-Class sets new standards when it comes to comfort and well-being. Making its world debut is the ENERGIZING comfort control with six programmes which combine different comfort functions for a harmonious set-up. This enhances physical comfort and performance while driving and during a break. The ENERGIZING comfort control will be available in combination with the AIR‑BALANCE package (440.30 euros) and the extended ambient lighting (476 euros) from September 2017 and costs 238 euros.

The extended ambient lighting (476 euros) showcases the interior like a work of art by composing 10 colour worlds from a total of 64 colours. In addition, the ambient lighting is integrated into the ENERGIZING comfort control and adjusts harmoniously to the individual screen designs.

[1] All prices are recommended retail prices in Germany incl. 19% VAT [2] NEDC combined [3] Short/long wheelbase/Mercedes-Maybach