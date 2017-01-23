New Renault models scoop accolades at French ‘Kilomètres Entreprise’ Awards

Renault has scooped three of the nine category titles – with three different models, the MEGANE, the SCENIC and the ZOE – at the Trophées Business awards organised by the French magazine Kilomètres Entreprise. In addition to rewarding these three cars, these awards mirror Renault’s determination to offer a range of vehicles that address the needs of business customers.

Awarded by the French magazine Kilomètres Entreprise, these annual trophies distinguish the best company vehicles of the year. The winners are chosen by a jury of specialist journalists and the second edition saw the MEGANE, SCENIC and ZOE fight off competition from 72 rival models.

Said Renault’s Philippe Buros, SVP Market Area France: “We are proud to be the recipient of these company vehicle of the year awards, which distinguish three particularly competitive and innovative models in our range and confirm their popularity among our business customers.”

Louis Daubin, editor-in-chief of Kilomètres Entreprise, said: “We have rewarded the leap forward Renault has taken with these new models. The MEGANE, SCENIC and ZOE all topped their respective categories, while the ZOE has succeeded in making electric car ownership a viable proposition for a large number of businesses. It should also be noted that with each model renewal, Renault systematically takes the needs of professionals into account in their Business versions, with engines and equipment that address the market’s requirements.”

The new MEGANE picked up the trophy in the Saloon category. The jury particularly appreciated its generous standard equipment specification which includes R-LINK 2 multimedia system complete with European mapping. The journalists also underlined the MEGANE’s suitability for long journeys thanks to the raft of driving aids it packs and the outstanding travelling comfort ensured by its road-holding.

The new SCENIC topped the MPV category. Here, the jury praised the feature-packed, petrol- and diesel-engined company versions of the SCENIC and GRAND SCENIC, as well as the model’s remarkable combination of space, modularity and everyday driving enjoyment.

The new ZOE harvested the Electric Vehicle award. Thanks to its new Z.E. 40 battery, which boasts nearly twice the storage capacity of its predecessor, the ZOE delivers an NEDC-cycle range of 400km (equivalent to 300km in real-world use and suburban areas) at an affordable price. By facilitating the expanding use of electric vehicles, its versatility addresses an increasingly wider spectrum of business-customer needs.

