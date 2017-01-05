New Ram 1500 Rebel “Black” shown for the first time at 2017 North American International Auto Show

At the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Ram Truck will introduce a special edition of the popular Ram 1500 Rebel — the Rebel Black.

The Ram Rebel Black special edition traces its origin to one of the truck brand’s fastest-selling off-road powerhouses, adapting dark features as a design component. The package is offered with all available Rebel colors, adding black wheels, brush guard and theme-matched all-black interior.

“Adding the Rebel Black package to an already aggressive off-road truck will continue feeding the momentum Rebel is creating for the Ram Truck brand,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand and Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “The Ram Rebel is unique in the full-size truck segment with 33-inch off-road tires, air suspension and custom interior details.”

The Rebel Black interior features black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. All-black heated seats with black “Rebel” embroidery stay to the theme, highlighted by Light Slate Gray accent stitching, which traces the instrument panel, center console lid, doors and seats. Deep rubber floor mats capture snow and mud. Additional luxury can be had with optional Black leather Katzkin seats.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Black special edition is available in crew cab with either the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 or 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 at a starting MSRP of $45,590 plus $1,320 destination. Rebel Black will start arriving in dealerships in March 2017.

