All-new Peugeot 3008 SUV wins Crossover of the Year award in the 2017 Fleet World Honours

The All-New Peugeot 3008 SUV has been named ‘Crossover of the Year’ in the 2017 Fleet World Honours. The award was presented at the RAC Club in London earlier today. This is the latest prize to be presented to the 3008 SUV and the fourth it has received so far this year, having won the ‘Technology Award’ at the 2017 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, as well as being named the Carbuyer ‘Best SUV’ 2017 and overall Carbuyer ‘Car of the Year’ 2017.

“Standing out in the crowded and competitive crossover segment is never easy, but the 3008 SUV is a class act”, commented Alex Grant, Editor of Fleet World, “upmarket materials and PEUGEOT’s intuitive i-Cockpit, which groups controls around the driver, make it feel a cut above the rest. But it’s also great value, with CO2 emissions from 103g/km bolstering its corporate appeal.”

A panel of expert judges from across the fleet sector select the winners in the Fleet World Awards.

Commenting on the award, Martin Gurney, Fleet and Used Vehicles Director at PSA Group UK said, “We know how enthusiastic the fleet sector is about the All-New PEUGEOT 3008 SUV from our own conversations. So to win this award so soon after the car has gone on sale in the UK is a great accolade.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.