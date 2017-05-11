New Opel Ampera-e voted “Best Product of 2017”

Opel products stand for exemplary quality and innovation – this has been underpinned once again by the 2017 Plus X Awards. In the past, the jury of the biggest innovation award for technology, sport and lifestyle has named Opel the “Most Innovative Brand” on multiple occasions. This year, the Opel Ampera-e and the Opel Insignia Grand Sport grabbed the limelight and shone as groundbreaking new models. Both cars won multiple awards: The new flagship, the Insignia Grand Sport, won awards in the categories “High Quality”, “Design” and “Functionality”; the Ampera-a led the way in “High Quality”, “Design”, “Functionality” and in its prime discipline “Ecology”. The international jury was so impressed with the revolutionary electric car that they also named it “Best Product of 2017”.

“Only products that are synonymous with trendsetting innovation receive the Plus X Award seal of approval. We are very proud that we receive prizes for our models on a regular basis. This also shows that are we are creating automotive future for the benefit of our customers. Our new Opel Ampera-e is the prime example,” said Jürgen Keller, Opel’s Executive Director Sales, Marketing & Service Germany.

The new Opel Ampera-e comes with many virtues befitting the “Best Product of 2017” award. It impresses with an unrivalled range: It can cover a distance of up to 520 kilometers driven in accordance with the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) on a single charge of the 60 kWh lithium ion battery – offering at least 30 percent more range than its nearest segment rival currently on the road. Furthermore, the revolutionary electric car offers class-leading performance with its 150 kW/204 hp electric motor and sports car like acceleration from 0 to 50km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Apart from this, the 4.17-meter long Ampera-e impresses with ample space for to five people and a trunk volume of 381 liters (up to 1,271 liters with the rear seats folded down) – this is more than in some compact class cars.

Elsewhere the new Opel Insignia Grand Sport managed to win over the Plus X Award jury members with its combination of dynamic elegance, practicality and high quality. The newcomer not only impresses with its breathtaking lines on the outside and feel-good atmosphere in the inside – it also offers a string of intelligent technologies. The offer ranges from IntelliLux LED matrix light and the ultra-modern all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring to state-of-the-art driver assistance system right up to the head up display. In addition, the Insignia comes with Opel-typical first-class connectivity with smartphone integration which now offers a new Opel OnStar feature – the Personal Assistant which allows Insignia occupants to book hotel rooms[1] and search for parking[2] via an OnStar Advisor. Overall, the new Insignia wows with high agility and driving precision, more space and superb value-for-money that now more than ever make it a contender to be reckoned with, even for premium brand models.

[1] Via booking.com. E-mail address and credit card required. [2] Via Parkopedia*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.