New Omnicraft brand to sell quality, competitively-priced parts for all vehicle brands at Ford dealerships

Ford dealers now have access to a complete family of parts to sell and to service all makes of vehicles as the Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) launches its new Omnicraft brand.

Adding Omnicraft to Ford’s family of parts line to also cover non-Ford vehicles means an improved customer experience through competitive pricing, quality and convenience.

“Omnicraft is a significant benefit to any vehicle owner who needs parts or to have their vehicle serviced,” said Frederiek Toney, president, Global Ford Customer Service Division. “Now, owners of non-Ford vehicles have access to quality parts at a competitive price, backed by Ford and installed by Ford’s world-class certified technicians.”

For launch, Ford focused on developing the most commonly requested parts at a competitive price. Initial offerings include oil filters, brake pads and rotors, loaded struts, and starters and alternators.

“Today, 1,500 parts numbers are available with plans to eventually reach approximately 30 parts categories and 10,000 parts,” Toney said. “We targeted the most requested parts first to provide our dealers with a solid foundation of inventory.”

At launch, Omnicraft parts will be available at Ford and Lincoln dealerships and will roll out to other Ford Authorized Distributors throughout 2017.

Omnicraft is the first new brand offered by FCSD in 50 years and is an important growth opportunity for dealerships as they will be able to sell parts and offer service for all vehicles. Ford also offers its Motorcraft® complete line of replacement parts for Ford vehicles.

