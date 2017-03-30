All new Nissan Micra: the revolution has begun

There is only one word to describe the All New Nissan Micra – revolutionary. Now in its fifth generation, this new model is a massive progression from the one it is replacing, and from the trio of highly successful superminis which date back to the Micra’s debut in Europe in 1983.

The new Micra is longer, wider and lower than ever before. The car has been repositioned at the very heart of the ultra-competitive European B-hatchback segment.

Conceived, designed and engineered with those customers’ requirements at the top of the agenda, Nissan has a clear ambition for the new Micra; it should re-establish itself inside the top 10 sellers in the segment, and compete head-to-head with the best and most popular in the class. Benchmarked against key rivals, Nissan believes the All New Micra meets and exceeds its targets.

Key to its appeal is the car’s athletic and expressive exterior design, which moves the Micra name plate in a daring new direction. The contemporary look and premium feel continues inside, with a high-quality cabin that boasts two-tone soft-touch materials as standard across the range. Thanks to outstanding packaging, the five-door-only body shell boasts best-in-class ergonomics for front seat occupants, with no compromise to rear passenger space. The boot is big enough to easily cater for customers’ needs.

The All New Nissan Micra is also a technology leader, with a number of ‘in-control’ features – the sort usually associated with more expensive models – now available for the first time. Not only are they new to the Micra, they’re new to the segment. These include Intelligent Lane Intervention, a safety system which gently corrects the Micra back on to the right path should it be required.

Nissan’s acclaimed Intelligent Around View Monitor camera system – as seen on the Qashqai and Juke crossovers – is also available on the Micra for the first time. These and other technologies are a clear demonstration of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the brand’s vision for a zero emissions and zero fatalities future.

For music fans, a highlight of the new Micra will be the BOSE Personal audio system. Unique to the B-hatchback segment, advanced speakers built into the driver’s head rest put the driver at the heart of the listening experience.

The All New Nissan Micra is also a fantastic car to drive, with a dynamic performance that is the perfect balance between agility, excitement and the secure feeling that comes with confident and predictable handling.

The car is available with three downsized engines – two petrol and one diesel – all linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. Nissan’s familiar five grades of Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna all feature a high level of standard specification.

Customers’ desires to express their own personalities and design tastes through the new Micra will be another part of its appeal. The car will be available with a wide range of personalisation options, modifying the exterior and interior with premium components in a variety of stylish and contemporary colours.

Nissan’s brand promise – Innovation that Excites – is evident in every part of the new Micra, and nowhere is that more obvious than with Nissan Intelligent Get&Go. It’s a shared vehicle leasing scheme that is running as a pilot in Paris during 2017 and, if successful, will be extended to other countries.

It’s also clear evidence of how the customer is at the centre of this latest chapter in the Micra success story. Intelligent Get&Go provides increased access to the new Micra through its innovative digital partnering of consumers. This allows them to benefit from great value leasing rates which are fully aligned to their motoring requirements.

Guillaume Cartier, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing at Nissan Europe, commented: “We have taken the European compact car segment to a new level by focusing on what customers really want today and expect tomorrow. The All New Nissan Micra is an exceptional car, characterised by its expressive design, uplifting interior and confident drive.”

He added: “There is so much affection in Europe for the Micra, clearly demonstrated by more than three decades of heritage and more than 3.5 million sales. It was famously the first Japanese model to win the European Car of the Year title in 1993.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.