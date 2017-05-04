New Nissan credit card program drives rewards on everyday purchases

Loyal fans of the Nissan automotive brand can now turn their everyday purchases, gas fill-ups and dining experiences into valuable rewards.

A new Visa® co-brand consumer credit card program by Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC) and Synchrony Financial will enable qualified cardholders to earn points toward the purchase or lease of a new Nissan or Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, automotive services and accessories, or redeemed in the form of statement credit.1

Additionally, the Nissan Visa® credit card will offer exclusive benefits for cardholders, including no annual fee, zero fraud liability, roadside dispatch, auto rental collision damage waiver, and travel and emergency assistance services.

“Our most loyal customers will be excited by the opportunity to earn points toward our products and services simply by using their card on everyday spending,” said Mark Kaczynski, president, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation. “With this new consumer credit program, we look to further drive consumer loyalty with our existing customers and attract new customers to our automotive family.”

The program will be offered through Nissan dealerships in the U.S., as well as online through the Nissan website and participating dealer websites. Cardholders will also benefit from Synchrony Financial’s mobile-optimized account management and loyalty redemption capabilities.

5 points per $1 spent on products and services purchased at Nissan dealerships and on gas

3 points per $1 spent on dining

1 point per $1 on purchases everywhere else Visa credit cards are accepted

“The Nissan credit card program will be a great opportunity for consumers to benefit from the same level of excellence and customer service they’ve come to expect from this respected automotive brand,” said Tom Quindlen, executive vice president and CEO, Retail Card, Synchrony Financial.

1The Nissan Visa®card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and is subject to credit approval.

2Terms and conditions apply.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.