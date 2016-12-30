New models and new technologies for Lexus in 2017

Lexus will continue to explore new opportunities in design and technology in 2017, reshaping its image and customer perceptions with vibrant new models that display exciting styling, deliver a rewarding driving experience and benefit from cutting edge engineering.

Under the leadership of Akio Toyoda as its Chief Branding Officer and master driver, Lexus has the freedom and flexibility to take new directions, while retaining the luxury craftsmanship, attention to detail and unmatched customer service for which it is renowned the world over.

Lexus’s intentions will be signalled right at the start of 2017 with the world debut of the fifth generation LS flagship saloon at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

This model will use a version of the Lexus new global architecture for luxury vehicles (G-AL) platform that also underpins the LC luxury coupe, which itself will reach the UK’s roads before the end of the year with both hybrid and V8 powertrains.

The LC 500h also marks the first deployment of Lexus’s Multi Stage Hybrid System, a landmark in the development of Lexus Hybrid Drive that promises to transform the driving experience with more direct response to driver commands and a higher level of dynamic performance.

Within the established Lexus range, the New Year also brings the latest upgrades to the IS saloon, a million-selling model that remains firmly at the heart of the Lexus range. As well as styling enhancements, the IS has a revised suspension system that adopts lighter and more rigid components, plus detailed spring and shock absorber adjustments that deliver sharper handling, increased stability and greater ride comfort.

As a pioneer of design excellence, Lexus will again support the best in innovation from around the world through the Lexus Design Award, with the finalists contributing to its presentation at Milan Design Week in April.

