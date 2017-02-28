The new Michelin CrossClimate + tire: a high level of performance and safety, for a long time, in all weather conditions

The MICHELIN CrossClimate +retains the performance of the CrossClimate on dry ground and its positioning as a premium summer tire. But unlike its predecessor, it goes even further in terms of winter performance, ensuring an excellent level of traction on snow.

Many drivers are unable or unwilling to change tires in summer and winter; for both practical and budgetary reasons. It is true that some tire performance characteristics can improve as it wears, such as rolling resistance,but most degrade over time, and this is especially true of grip on wet or snowy ground. The MICHELIN CrossClimate + meets the needs of drivers by offering the best characteristics of a summer tire and a winter tire. On the one hand, it meets the requirements of drivers who are prefer the safety of a summer tire (braking distance on dry or wet roads), on the other hand it offers mobility and safety during winter conditions, on wet ground or snowy roads. When new, the traction of the MICHELIN CrossClimate + on snow is the same level as the main “all-season” premium tires. When worn state, snow traction is equivalent to that of the same “all-season” premium tires, but when they are still at an intermediate wear level. From the first to the last kilometer, its performance therefore changes very little, when that of its premium competitors falls very significantly.

In summer, the MICHELIN CrossClimate + also offers high-performance on dry roads, equivalent to a summer tire, where a winter tire’s performance degrades.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.