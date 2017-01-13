New Mercedes-Benz GLA pricing and specification revealed

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA is now on sale, with prices starting from £25,880 for the GLA 200 SE.

The GLA is available with three petrol engines; GLA 200, GLA 250 4MATIC and Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC. Power outputs range from 156 hp to 381 hp for the range-topping GLA 45, while combined fuel economy and CO2 emissions start at 50.4 mpg and 131 g/km CO2.

The GLA 200 d 4MATIC and GLA 220 d 4MATIC feature a 2.1-litre diesel engine capable of producing either 136 hp and 177 hp respectively. Combined fuel economy for the entry-level GLA 200 d is 67.3 mpg, while CO2 emissions can be as low as 108 g/km.

As before, the GLA is available in either SE, Sport or AMG Line trim. Customers opting for SE now benefit from Keyless-GO starting function as standard, alongside Apple CarPlay; a reversing camera; and off-road comfort suspension. A 360° camera is now also optionally available for £330 (only in conjunction with Premium and Premium Plus packages).

The Premium package is still available for £1,695 and includes Garmin satellite navigation; parking pilot; LED high performance head lights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist. For £2,995, the Premium Plus package includes the contents of the Premium package, with the addition of Keyless-Go Comfort package and a panoramic sunroof.

WhiteArt Edition

The new WhiteArt Edition is priced from £31,260 for the GLA 200 WhiteArt Edition. The special edition is based on AMG Line trim, with the addition of 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish; black leather upholstery with white and crystal grey stripes; and black floor mats with ‘EDITION’ lettering. The Premium package is also standard on WhiteArt Edition models. WhiteArt Edition is available for A-Class, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake.

Yellow Night Edition

The GLA 45 4MATIC Yellow Night Edition is priced from £53,135. Standard features includes AMG aerodynamics package; AMG Night package; 20-inch AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels with yellow-painted rims; bodystyling with painted yellow details (on diffuser, rear wing and mirror housings); cosmos black metallic paint; Keyless-Go Comfort package; AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre with ‘EDITION’ lettering; and upholstery in Artico leather and Dinamica with yellow highlight stripes.

The Yellow Night Edition is also available on the Mercedes-AMG A 45, CLA 45, CLA 45 Shooting Brake.

