New marketing campaign for all-new Honda Odyssey shows how innovative features and imaginative solutions keeps everyone in the family happy

As the all-new, completely redesigned 2018 Honda Odyssey arrives in dealerships across the U.S., Honda is introducing a new integrated marketing campaign highlighting the vehicle’s innovative technology and imaginative solutions that will keep everyone in the family happy. Debuting during the NHL and NBA Finals, as well as ahead of summer’s most anticipated family films, the campaign creative focuses on the Odyssey’s new advanced available features that provide the ultimate in family-friendly versatility and comfort, with the new Magic Slide second-row seats™ as the star of the campaign.

The Odyssey campaign leads off with a new :60 TV spot titled, “Keep the Peace” (https://youtu.be/wXFnrJqL5Nw), which shares how the new Odyssey was developed for families and how the unique features of the vehicle can help keep the peace among children. The spot will launch in theatres on June 16, with incredible sound and picture quality equivalent to that used in motion pictures. The in-cinema creative is meant to capture families as they head to the movies during the summer blockbuster season and will air in advance of family films like Despicable Me 3, Cars 3 and Captain Underpants.

The 2018 Odyssey campaign creative shows how the minivan delivers all the connectivity and flexibility to keep everyone in the family happy. Through the vehicle’s development process, Honda engineers identified a major unmet need in the current crop of minivans: the ability for older kids to easily get in and out of the third row, even with little brothers or sisters in rear-facing child seats in the second row, and inspiring the Odyssey’s marketing efforts.

“When kids are happy, parents are happy, so the goal of this new campaign is to communicate that the all-new Honda Odyssey has the connectivity, functionality, flexibility and fun-to-drive handling to keep everyone in the family happy,” said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President of Honda Marketing at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The feature-focused Odyssey campaign also emphasizes many of the minivan’s high tech and innovative capabilities. Features highlighted throughout include: 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability, CabinWatch™ and CabinTalk™ technologies, advanced Rear Seat Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and the availability of HondaSensing™, Honda’s intelligent suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, now standard on EX and above trims.

“Keep the Peace” Highlights Honda’s Second-Row Magic Slide™ Seats

In “Keep the Peace,” Honda shows how the new Odyssey keeps everyone in the family happy, starting with the reconfigurable available second-row Magic Slide™ seats that are featured prominently in the new ad campaign. In the spot, two giant monsters are fighting over a bus in the middle of a city. As the battle escalates, the earth beneath the monster’s feet splits open and begins separating the beasts from each other. At this moment, the scene abruptly cuts to two children having an identical struggle over a toy bus in the back of a new Honda Odyssey. Their mother separates them using the Odyssey’s Magic Slide™ seats, in an action that mimics the splitting earth that separated the monsters. With the children apart from each other, peace is restored to the family’s trip.

“Now Boarding” Hispanic Odyssey TV Spot

Honda is extending the Odyssey campaign to a multicultural audience with a :30 Hispanic TV spot, “Now Boarding” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nav3VaB1i68 ). The spot presents the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey as state-of-the-art, capable of turning any ordinary family trip into an exciting family adventure. Available features in the Odyssey’s spacious interior, including comfortable seating, amazing entertainment features, and innovative technologies that make the whole family feel like they’re traveling in First Class. “Now Boarding” will air on national networks, including Univision, Telemundo, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, UniMas, Azteca and Estrella TV, beginning June 12.

Additional Campaign Elements and Media Placements

From an experiential perspective, Honda is partnering with Disney to launch the “Disney Unlock the Magic Sweepstakes,” with one lucky winner receiving a grand prize vacation to Disneyland Resort, plus an all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey. The exclusive campaign content will feature the Odyssey minivan alongside Mickey Mouse, his pals and their personalized transforming vehicles from Disney Junior’s hit animated series Mickey and the Roadster Racers. The program will also include a very special appearance by Honda at the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (https://d23.com/d23-expo/) this July in Anaheim, Calif.

National media will run on network cable, national broadcast and online video. The all-new Odyssey will also be featured in top-rated programming and high-profile sports properties. The Odyssey campaign will include portal homepage takeovers, such as on Yahoo!, MSN and The Weather Channel. The all-new Odyssey features will be highlighted on 40 ft. movie screens nationwide to boost visibility. To extend the campaign’s presence, the new Odyssey will be featured in lifestyle titles surrounding culinary, home improvement, sports / fitness, and entertainment-interest magazines.

