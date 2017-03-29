The new Lexus NX to make its world premiere at Auto Shanghai 2017

Lexus announced today that the new NX luxury compact crossover will make its global debut at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2017.

World Premiere of updated Lexus NX luxury compact crossover

Asia Premiere of Lexus LS 500h hybrid flagship sedan

All-new Lexus stand design to be unveiled in Asia, reflecting an evolved Lexus brand

Lexus NX

As the nimble, urban crossover of Lexus line-up, NX has exceeded customer’s expectations globally since the model’s launch three years ago. With its blend of expressive styling, a spacious package that offers comfort and safety, along with a superior dynamic driving experience, NX succeeded in helping Lexus grow globally. Now, with an updated exterior design, and interior enhancements that add convenience and functionality, the NX is poised to meet the needs of global luxury consumers.

Following the World Premiere at 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new LS 500h featuring the Lexus multi-stage hybrid system will make its Asia debut at Auto Shanghai 2017, bringing a new level of technology and a heightened driving experience to a Lexus flagship sedan.

The new Lexus stand design will be implemented for the first time in Asia. Lexus’ hallmark craftsmanship, design, quality and hospitality give visitors an immersive experience and highlight the brand’s new global communication direction.

