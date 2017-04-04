New Lexus LS 500 F SPORT to make global debut in New York

Following the recent debut of the LS 500 in Detroit and the LS 500h in Geneva, Lexus announced today the all-new LS F SPORT will make its world debut in New York ahead of the upcoming 2017 New York International Auto Show.

The all-new LS is based on an extended version of the brand’s premium global architecture for luxury vehicles (GA–L) platform – the stiffest that Lexus has ever developed – which offers enhanced handling, ride smoothness and cabin quietness. F SPORT models will capitalize on the platform’s responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet, and will be available on the LS 500 and LS 500h.

The 2018 LS 500 F SPORT will be on display starting April 12th at the Lexus booth in the Javits Convention Center for the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.