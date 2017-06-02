New Koleos: A high-end SUV with athletic styling and refined comfort

New Koleos, which was unveiled at China’s Beijing Motor Show in 2016, and which is already available for sale in Australia, the Gulf States and certain South American and Asian countries, will hit European markets in June 2017.

This authentic D-segment SUV combines rugged, assertive styling with the elegance, refinement and comfort associated with large saloon cars, plus:

- Acclaimed four-wheel drive technology,

- Off-road capability thanks to high ground clearance,

- A refined interior equipped with the segment’s very best journey-enhancing appointments,

- Class-leading cabin space thanks to a wheelbase of 2.71 metres and a total length of 4.67 metres,

- A connected experience with the R-LINK 2 multimedia tablet.

In addition to embodying Renault’s high-end collection together with Talisman, Talisman Estate and Espace, New Koleos tops the brand’s crossover range alongside Captur and Kadjar. It is also the fifth Renault model after Clio, Espace, Talisman and Captur to be offered with the Initiale Paris signature. This version packs the very best of Groupe Renault’s expertise in the realms of elegance, comfort, equipment and services.

Finally, New Koleos features a selection of proven powertrains and technologies, with a choice of two diesel engines mated to either X-Tronic automatic transmission or a manual gearbox to meet the demand of customers in European markets.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.