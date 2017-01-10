New Jaguar F-Type debuts with world-first GoPro technology

Already recognised as the most dynamically capable, performance-focused Jaguar, the F-TYPE sports car continues to evolve, with a fresh look, state-of-the-art infotainment system and world-first ReRun app that combines vehicle data with GoPro video to enhance the driving experience.

Since launch in 2012, Jaguar’s all-aluminium two-seater has firmly established itself as the best-selling sports car in its segment in its home market and has won nearly 160 awards worldwide. The unrivalled balance of seductive design, stunning performance and outstanding dynamics has always made the F-TYPE unique, in a range that has evolved to include Coupé bodystyles, manual transmissions and intelligent all-wheel drive.

The new F-TYPE range offers even more driver-focused technology and a broader model range than ever, comprising 22 derivatives from the purist appeal of the rear-wheel drive, 340PS F-TYPE to the 200mph, all-wheel drive F-TYPE SVR – Jaguar’s all-weather supercar.

Every F-TYPE now features the Touch Pro infotainment system. Its super-fast responses, intuitive tablet-style operation, intelligent navigation functions such as Share ETA and online services such as real-time traffic and live weather reports make every journey more rewarding and put a world of information at the driver’s fingertips.

True enthusiasts will be able to capture and share their driving experiences using the new ReRun app developed in collaboration with GoPro. In a world-first, ReRun combines real-time video from the driver’s GoPro with key vehicle performance data including speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force and g force. The high quality video – including unique ‘highlights’ sections – can be downloaded to the driver’s smartphone and shared on social media.

The F-TYPE’s award-wining design is stronger and more focused, with clearer visual range differentiation thanks to model-specific front bumpers. Full LED headlights boost visual appeal still further and help improve driver safety and comfort.

“Great sports car design is about proportion and purity. The most challenging element of the process for designers is to focus on and maintain an exciting silhouette that promises performance. For the 2018 model year F-TYPE, we looked at how we could fine-tune key details to deliver even more clarity of purpose in the overall design – for the driver, the passenger and onlookers.”

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar

The addition of lightweight slimline seats and new chrome and aluminium trim finishers heighten the driver-focused feel of the interior and perfectly complement the enhanced interior colour schemes including the Siena Tan leather option now available across the range.

To mark the introduction of the new F-TYPE range Jaguar has developed the exclusive 400 SPORT launch edition, which will go on sale worldwide but for one model year only. Power from the new 400PS version of the 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine is complemented by an uprated chassis comprising the Super Performance braking system, Configurable Dynamics and 20-inch wheels with a unique Dark Satin Grey finish.

Distinctive Yellow and Dark Satin Grey 400 SPORT badges on the rear of the car and on the front splitter hint at the extra power concealed beneath the clamshell bonnet and perfectly complement the choice of Indus Silver, Santorini Black and Yulong White metallic paint. Interior design elements include 400 SPORT branding in the centre console, steering wheel, treadplates and embroidered headrests. Yellow contrast stitching features throughout the cabin.

18 Model Year introduces the R-Dynamic derivative proposition to the F-TYPE line-up. It is available as a 340PS V6 F-TYPE R-Dynamic and offers 19-inch wheels, LED Headlights, Exterior body styling with gloss black accents, interior console change and switchable active exhaust for £3,700 over the 340PS V6 F-TYPE. The 380PS V6 F-TYPE R-Dynamic replaces the 380PS V6S of today, and also incorporates these striking visual changes as well as coming with 20-inch alloy wheels.

Joining the F-TYPE’s comprehensive suite of driver-focused assistance systems is a semi-automated park-assist function designed to make parallel parking in even the tightest of spaces quicker and easier. When passing a potential space, the car’s ultrasonic parking sensors measure its length. If suitable, the system takes care of the steering: all the driver has to do is press a button, engage reverse and control the throttle and brakes. The system will also guide the vehicle out of the space when it’s time to leave.

The new F-TYPE range in the UK will consist of:

F-TYPE Coupé and Convertible:

340PS 3.0-litre V6; Quickshift RWD/ manual RWD

Priced from £51,450 on the road

F-TYPE R-Dynamic Coupé and Convertible:

340PS 3.0-litre V6; Quickshift RWD/ manual RWD

380PS 3.0-litre V6; Quickshift; RWD/ AWD, manual RWD

Priced from £55,150 on the road

F-TYPE 400 SPORT Coupé and Convertible:

400PS 3.0-litre V6; Quickshift RWD/ AWD

Priced from £70,115 on the road

F-TYPE R Coupé and Convertible:

550PS 5.0-litre V8; Quickshift AWD

Priced from £89,980 on the road

F-TYPE SVR Coupé and Convertible:

575PS 5.0-litre V8; Quickshift AWD

Priced from £110,000 on the road

DESIGN

For the 2018 model year the front end look becomes clearer and more powerful, with LED headlights adding a technological edge. Inside, lightweight slimline seats deliver more style, more room and greater comfort. A harmonious selection of new interior finishes and materials give the F-TYPE a more exotic feel

A key aim of the design process was to establish a stronger, purer statement for the F-TYPE’s front-end form, while also providing clearer visual differentiation between the different models. The addition of full LED headlights and slimline seats make the car’s aesthetics even more striking and significantly enhance the driving experience.

The F-TYPE’s grille shape and graphic are unchanged, remaining – as ever – key elements in the sports car’s design DNA. However, for the 2018 model year, designers paid particular attention to the bumpers, introducing bolder surfaces and simpler forms with discreet signature features subtly enhancing the front end form, providing greater differentiation across the model range, from the F-TYPE up to the F-TYPE SVR.

In place of its predecessor’s double ‘shark gill’ apertures, the new F-TYPE features large, powerful single apertures with a lozenge mesh design. Building on this design theme, the F-TYPE R-Dynamic model gains Gloss Black bezels.

Reflecting the step up in power and performance, the 550PS V8 R features larger, wider apertures with a distinctive horizontal blade to further accentuate the car’s visual width. The 575PS V8 SVR’s 200mph potential is clearly expressed through unique apertures designed to offer the maximum possible airflow and aerodynamic efficiency.

The new full LED headlights help to signal the greater clarity in the F-TYPE’s design language. Jaguar’s distinctive J-Blade daytime running lights are retained, and these now double as the direction indicators, with the lamp’s ‘eyelid’ indexing with the bonnet’s cutline to further accentuate the lights’ multi-layered graphics.

The improved aesthetics are more than matched by performance and functionality: light from the LEDs has a colour temperature of 5,500-6,000K, making it similar to natural daylight. Putting higher-quality light on the road improves visibility, helps to alleviate fatigue on long drives and makes it easier for drivers to spot hazards earlier.

The Adaptive Front Lighting system makes the new LED headlights even more effective. Networking them to the vehicle’s suite of sensors enables them to switch intelligently between four main driving modes: City, Country, Motorway and Bad Weather.

In normal conditions at up to 30mph (48km/h), City Mode provides a wide-angle low beam setting that helps the driver see pedestrians and side roads more easily in built-up areas. To aid progress in heavy rain, Bad Weather mode activates at speeds of up to 40mph (64km/h).

When the F-TYPE accelerates above 30mph (48km/h), Country Mode activates, providing a narrower, longer beam to improve distance visibility. At speeds beyond 56mph (90km/h), Motorway Mode sets its focus further down the road to enable the driver to see even further.

The LED rear light clusters have been subtly updated too. The characteristic light graphic of a horizontal line intersecting a roundel – a feature inherited from the iconic Jaguar E-type – is now accentuated by darker lenses to give the car an even more purposeful appearance.

Interior design: more comfort, more luxury, more purity

The 2018 model year F-TYPE’s interior, like the exterior, evolves into a purer, more concentrated expression of the car’s original elegance and sportiness. Jaguar’s interior designers focused on refining a handful of key elements to create a greater sense of harmony in the finishes, enhance the sense of balance between luxury and performance and to introduce new material options that give the car an even more exotic feel.

One of the most significant upgrades are the new lightweight slimline seats which combine an ergonomically-optimised form with outstanding comfort. The seat’s flowing contours and sculpted surfaces also contribute to the F-TYPE interior’s heightened sense of anticipation and poise.

The seat frames are pressure diecast magnesium alloy – a material with the high strength-to-weight ratio and excellent formability required for the ergonomic form of Jaguar’s innovative seat design. The weight saving compared to their predecessors is more than 8kg.

The more supportive backrest bolsters and the seat’s upper curvature provide the driver with exceptional lateral support, heightening the sense of connection between the driver and the car for an even more rewarding driving experience. The design also allows the seatback to move rearwards by up to 50mm more than before, which in turn enables a lower seating position and increased legroom.

As well as optional heating, comfort can be further enhanced by a system of cooling elements and fans that deliver conditioned air evenly to the seat surfaces.

The slimline seats come in two forms: Sport and Performance. The F-TYPE and F-TYPE R-Dynamic model lines come as standard with the pure lines of the Sport version. The Performance version, which has more detailing and more pronounced wings at shoulder height, is standard equipment on the 400 SPORT, R and SVR – each with unique branding in the headrests.

Previously exclusive to the F-TYPE SVR, the Siena Tan leather interior is now offered throughout the range. Paired with the Performance seats, Siena Tan creates a more sportive environment which reflects the sports car’s dynamic personality and perfectly offsets exterior paint colours such as Carpathian Grey.

Jaguar’s design team has carefully refined the interior to produce a more concentrated expression of the F-TYPE’s original style. All models now feature a Satin Chrome finish on the engine-start button and gearshift paddles. A Noble Chrome finish is applied – as a jewel-like accent – to the door switch packs, air vent bezels and steering wheel, bringing stronger visual harmony to the interior design.

The centre console gains three new finishers to further differentiate the models in the range: the

F-TYPE now sports a simple, knurled aluminium finish, in R-Dynamic models the new Delta aluminium finisher adds a sportive feel, while R models are differentiated by a Linear Vee aluminium finish with the iconic “R” etched prominently into the surface. A carbon fibre console finisher is now available as an option across the range.

Unrivalled driver appeal: F-TYPE 400 SPORT Launch Edition

To mark the introduction of the new F-TYPE range Jaguar has developed the exclusive 400 SPORT launch edition. Offered worldwide but for one model year only, the 400 SPORT features an uprated version of the supercharged 3.0-litre V6 with maximum power increased from 380PS to 400PS.

Customers will be able to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive to suit their preferred driving style, and all models benefit from the eight-speed Quickshift transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential.

Distinctive Yellow and Dark Satin Grey 400 SPORT badges on the front and rear hint at the 400PS beneath the clamshell bonnet and perfectly complement the choice of Indus Silver, Santorini Black or Yulong White paint. The car’s perfect proportions are enhanced with the Sport Design Pack comprising a more prominent front splitter, extended side sills and rear diffuser finished in sleek Dark Satin Grey.

The extra power is complemented by an uprated chassis comprising Super Performance braking system featuring 380mm front and 376mm rear discs and black calipers with 400 SPORT logo, 20-inch wheels with unique Dark Grey Satin finish and the Configurable Dynamics system which allows drivers to select individual settings for the throttle, transmission, steering and dampers.

The cabin benefits from the same attention to detail. Yellow contrast stitching is used throughout the premium leather interior, and the 400 SPORT logo is embroidered into the headrests of the slimline Performance seats with 12-way adjustment. Additional 400 SPORT branding is applied to the flat-bottomed steering wheel, black brushed aluminium centre console finisher and the sill treadplates. Anodised aluminium gearshift paddles are another highlight of the driver-focused cockpit.

inCONTROL INfotainment and connectivity

The state-of-the-art Touch Pro system comes to the F-TYPE for the first time, bringing unprecedented levels of in-car technology, from navigation that can tell your friends when you’ll arrive to a Spotify app that can recommend playlists, to the ReRun app developed in collaboration with GoPro

World-first app: ReRun

True enthusiasts will be able to capture and share their driving experiences using the new ReRun app developed in collaboration with GoPro. In a world-first, ReRun enables real-time video from the GoPro camera to be overlaid with key performance data from the new F-TYPE, including speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force, g-force and steering wheel angle. The data is displayed using animated gauges.

With the smartphone connected wirelessly to the GoPro and to the new F-TYPE’s infotainment system via USB, drivers are ready to start recording. Performance data is taken directly from the vehicle’s electronic control networks to the ReRun app, allowing it to be overlaid in real-time with the footage from the GoPro. A unique feature analyses the data to capture highlights such as peak cornering and braking forces.

“The ReRun app combines several unique features from our Developer Toolkits to help F-TYPE drivers to create premium quality, easy-to-share videos of their driving experiences. Thanks to the close collaboration between Jaguar Land Rover’s InControl Apps team and our Developer Program team, ReRun offers outstanding functionality and is intuitive to use. We’re looking forward to the launch and seeing the first customer videos online.”

Adam Silver, Senior Director of Accessories and Developer Solutions, GoPro

The ReRun app allows drivers to download either the entire video with highlights included, or just the highlights – and there’s also an editing function. The high-quality videos are easy to share via social media platforms, making it possible for the driver to post their driving experiences across the internet.

ReRun is compatible with all new F-TYPE models equipped with InControl Apps, and with iOS devices and GoPro’s HERO5 Black, HERO5 Session, HERO4 Black and HERO4 Silver cameras. ReRun is available in English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish language formats.

World-class infotainment technology: Touch Pro

Touch Pro is the most advanced infotainment system ever offered by Jaguar and is now standard equipment across the entire F-TYPE range. Designed and developed around state-of-the-art technologies including a powerful quad-core processor, high-speed 60GB Solid-State Drive (SSD) and an ultra-fast Ethernet network, Touch Pro delivers world-class performance and functionality and an outstanding user experience.

The system’s eight-inch capacitive touchscreen features superb quality graphics and the homescreen can be customised and widgets added to provide shortcuts to specific features and functions. It’s even possible to add additional customised home screens if desired.

Data stored on the high-speed SSD can be accessed far more quickly than with conventional hard drive technology, making the graphics incredibly responsive. Zooming in and out of maps couldn’t be simpler thanks to ‘pinch’ and ‘pan’ gestures – just like on a smartphone or tablet.

A 4G data connection enables access to a suite of smart, location-based features. For example, enter a destination and Fuel Finder will check if there’s enough fuel in the tank to get you there. If not, this will be flagged and filling stations on the route that are within range are displayed on the map: tapping on one of them is all it takes to add it as a waypoint. Fuel prices can also be shown.

Commute Mode learns your daily drive so it can offer alternative routes to avoid congestion using historical and real-time traffic information. But if you do get caught in a jam, Share ETA can send your destination, current location and estimated time of arrival (ETA) to selected contacts via email or text message. If your ETA slips, the system can automatically follow-up with an update.

Touch Pro’s smart navigation features can help you even as your journey is coming to an end: Arrival Mode adds a 360° interactive view of your destination alongside the map display when you’re some 200 metres distant – it can even show you where the nearest available parking spaces are and then direct you to them.

A companion app for iOS and Android smartphones enables true door-to-door route planning and guidance and can even help you to complete the final stage of your journey on foot. The app also enables synching of routes and destinations between devices and the new F-TYPE’s Touch Pro system so that routes can be set in advance and uploaded automatically once in the car.

Excellence as standard: Meridian Audio

InControl Touch Pro provides outstanding audio performance too, and offers a choice of two systems developed specifically for the new F-TYPE with experts from world-renowned British firm Meridian. The standard-fit system has 10 speakers, while the optional Surround Sound system features 12 speakers and delivers exceptionally clear, crisp sound optimised for both driver and passenger.

The experience is enriched with Gracenote album art stored on the SSD drive – a massive 10GB is dedicated to user media storage. Touch Pro also has smart functions such as ‘Play more like this’ which automatically compiles playlists, or Music Queue, which makes it easy to search for and add songs, albums or artists to a music queue while the current track is still playing.

Jaguar Land Rover is on a mission to transform the way customers listen to music in cars, which is why a unique app was developed in collaboration with Spotify for streaming music. Accessed using InControl Apps, the app mirrors the Spotify interface that users will recognise from their smartphones – intuitive swipe and touch gestures are used to navigate content, helping to minimise distraction.

Tapping into Spotify’s ‘deep learning’ which recognises listening habits, users can access ‘Just for You’ playlists containing recommended tracks, saving time when scrolling through music on the move. Drivers in low-signal areas don’t need to worry, as Spotify’s ‘Offline Mode’ will display downloaded content even if there’s a poor internet connection.

TECHNICAL DATA

F-TYPE 340PS Coupé F-TYPE 340PS Convertible ENGINE & TRANSMISSION Engine capacity (cc) 2,995 Cylinders V6 Supercharged Valves per cylinder 4; DOHC Bore/ stroke (mm) 84.5/ 89.0 Compression ratio 10.5:1 Fuel injection 150bar direct injection Power PS (kW) 340 (250) @ 6,500rpm Torque Nm (lb ft) 450 (332) @ 3,500-5,000rpm Transmission 8-speed Quickshift, [6-speed manual] Gear ratios (:1) 1st 4.714 [4.110] 2nd 3.143 [2.315] 3rd 2.106 [1.542] 4th 1.667 [1.178] 5th 1.285 [1.000] 6th 1.000 [0.846] 7th 0.839 [ - ] 8th 0.667 [ - ] Reverse 3.317 [3.727] Final Drive ratio 3.15 [3.31] CHASSIS Front suspension Double wishbone Rear suspension Double wishbone Front brakes Single-piston sliding caliper; 355mm ventilated discs Rear brakes Single-piston sliding caliper; 325mm ventilated discs Steering Rack-and-pinion; electromechanical DIMENSIONS Length (mm) 4,482 4,482 Width inc./ excl. mirrors (mm) 2,042/ 1,923 2,042/ 1,923 Height (mm) 1,311 1,308 Wheelbase (mm) 2,622 2,622 Track front/ rear (mm) 1,597/ 1,649 1,597/ 1,649 Weight (kg) From 1,577 [1,567] From 1,597 [1,587] Boot volume (litres) 310/ 408 with/ without parcel tray 207 Fuel tank (useable) litres 70 70 PERFORMANCE &

FUEL ECONOMY 0-60mph (sec) 5.1 [5.5] 5.1 [5.5] 0-100km/h (sec) 5.3 [5.7] 5.3 [5.7] Top speed mph (km/h) 161 (260) 161 (260) Fuel consumption mpg

(litres/100km) EU combined 33.6 (8.4) [28.8 (9.8)] 33.6 (8.4) [28.8 (9.8)] CO 2 emissions (g/km)

EU combined 199 [234] 199 [234]

Manufacturer’s figures; correct at time of going to press

