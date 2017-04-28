The all-new Hyundai KONA: sleek, sharp and progressive

Hyundai Motor is unveiling further details of the All-New KONA ahead of its world premiere in the coming months. It features a progressive character combined with Hyundai’s new design identity which represents a unique proposition in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The All-New KONA’s front is expressive and powerful, adopting Hyundai Motor’s new family identity, the Cascading Grille. The new twin headlamps enhance the visual impact, with the LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. The separated lights at the front deliver a confident, progressive appearance with sleek and sharp shapes. The bold front and rear are emphasised by the car’s wide stance and its voluminous, aggressive body styling.

The All-New KONA offers customers a true SUV experience. Its elevated seating position ensures better visibility for drivers and increases driving comfort, while the optional four-wheel drive enhances the ride and handling characteristics.

The launch of the KONA represents the next step for Hyundai Motor Europe on its way to becoming the leading Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021 with the launch of 30 new models and derivatives. With more than 1.4 million sales since the introduction of the first-generation Santa Fe in 2001, Hyundai Motor has established its credibility in the SUV segment and with the KONA the company is adding a fourth true SUV to its range in Europe.

Further information about the All-New Hyundai KONA will be released in the near future, with the official unveiling scheduled for summer 2017.

