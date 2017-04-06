New Generation Isuzu D-Max

Brand-new 1.9-litre engine produces 164 PS and 360Nm torque.

Six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission available.

Entry price point of £15,749 CVOTR for Utility 1.9 4×2 Single Cab.

Range line-up – Utility, Eiger, Yukon, Utah and Blade models available in a range of single, extended and double cab variants.

Overview

When it comes to getting the job done, there’s no vehicle more suitable than the Isuzu D-Max – a rugged all-rounder that just works. Master of all trades and the perfect blend of rugged capability whether off-road or load-lugging; paired with performance and comfort.

For the new generation D-Max; the biggest change is under the bonnet. A brand new 1.9 litre turbo diesel engine has been fitted, which produces 164 PS and 360 Nm of torque. The engine builds upon D-Max’s workhorse character and retains the 3.5 tonne towing capacity and over 1 tonne payload whilst providing a quieter, more refined and economical driving experience. Another key benefit is that the new engine meets Euro 6 standards without the need for the addition of AdBlue.

As per previous D-Max models, Shift-On-The-Fly 4×4 is a key feature of the 17MY truck. The rotary dial allows the driver to select four-wheel drive on the move and is also equipped with low range gears.

The range-line up from the much-loved D-Max is retained; Utility, Eiger, Yukon, Utah and Blade with a range of single, extended and double cab variants available.

The entry-level Utility D-Max, priced from £15,749 (CVOTR) comes equipped with LED daytime running lights, Hill Start Assist, Variable Hill Descent Control, Bluetooth® connectivity, power windows and air conditioning.

Eiger double cab (from £20,499 CVOTR) adds a reversing camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, body coloured bumpers, audio system with CD player and 6 speakers.

Yukon (from £20,499 CVOTR) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, silver side steps, new 7-inch multi-function touchscreen, LED rear lights, Cruise Control, rear load liner and a leather steering wheel.

Utah (from £24,149 CVOTR) takes comfort up a notch with keyless entry and push button start, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, satellite navigation, DAB digital radio, roof bars, leather upholstery with heated front seats, rear parking sensors and automatic air conditioning.

The range-topping Blade (from £26,999 CVOTR) adds tinted windows, 9-inch multi-function touchscreen, remote locking lower tailgate, Blade puddle lamps, front and rear parking sensors, and a colour-coded Aeroklas canopy or sports bar with roller cover.

Finally, the D-Max comes with a five-year / 125,000-mile warranty, and was the first pick-up in the UK to be offered with such a comprehensive peace-of-mind package. Running costs are kept down by 12,000-mile or 24-month service intervals, five years’ roadside rescue and recovery including European cover, a three-year paint warranty, and a six-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Design

Exterior Design

Isuzu’s 4x4s and pick-ups have always had an understated but purposeful appeal and the D-Max is no exception, with a strong road presence and subtle mix of car-like detailing and rugged style.

The key design changes include a new front bumper, bonnet, grille and headlights with LED daytime running lights to create a more masculine, sporty and powerful presence.

The front of the pick-up has a wedge-shape which delivers a more aerodynamic silhouette and the roof has been designed to reduce drag by 0.4% versus 15MY D-Max by directing airflow over the tailgate. This improves fuel economy, performance and level of cabin noise.

The wedge-shape is enhanced by muscular front wings which flare at the wheel arches, giving the D-Max an imposing front view. Reinforcing the pick-up’s tough look is a purposeful grille, shrouding a large Isuzu badge.

D-Max is equipped with LED daytime running lights mounted in the front bumper. The upgrade to LED DRLs ensures high-level response and better light distribution for improved visibility. An added benefit is LEDs consume less power and are more durable than standard lamps, so replacement is less likely.

At the rear, the tailgate has been reshaped with a spoiler design moulded into the top section and features a newly designed handle.

The Utility D-Max is equipped with either 15-inch steel wheels (4×2 single cab) or 16-inch steel wheels (4×4 single, extended and double cab). In the premium range, the Eiger rides on 16-inch alloys, the Yukon and Utah models are fitted with 18-inch alloys and the Blade flagship has 18-inch Shadow grey alloys. A full size spare wheel is now standard on all versions, previously optional on Double Cab models.

In keeping with the D-Max’s tough image, the Yukon, Utah and Blade models feature a stylish non-slip side step to aid entry and exit, while also protecting the lower-body paintwork from stone chips.

Three body styles are offered: single, extended and double cab derivatives.

The extended cab variant, available in Utility and Yukon specification levels, was designed from the ground up as an open-cab pick-up, with a second-row, rear-hinged door, also known as the side-access panel (SAP) on each side of the vehicle. To ensure maximum strength and safety in the event of a collision, the engineers incorporated a one-piece B-pillar into the leading edge of the side access panels.

The panel allows uninterrupted access to the side of the cabin, ideal when loading large items behind the front seats. The side access panels can be opened from both inside and outside the vehicle.

Available colours

Obsidian Grey has been introduced for the new-generation D-Max and completes the range of eight colours. Splash White is the standard colour on Utility, Eiger, Yukon and Utah models; whilst Cosmic Black is standard on Blade.

Obsidian Grey Tundra Green Titanium Silver Splash White Venetian Red Nautilus Blue Cosmic Black Pearl White Utility l l l l Premium Eiger l l l l l l l Yukon l l l l l l l Utah l l l l l l l Blade l l

Interior Design

The interior of the new-generation D-Max has also been updated to provide a more comfortable and refined experience.

The instrument panel has been redesigned with an updated central display and clearer font. Manual transmission models also come equipped with a gear shift indicator to assist drivers with achieving optimal fuel economy.

Additional USB ports have been added to the lower centre dash and rear of the centre console across the range (except Utility).

A new embossed woven seat fabric that breathes for added comfort has been added to Eiger and Yukon models whilst Utah models come equipped with textured leather. The range-topping Blade comes equipped with an upgraded premium leather trim with orange Blade design.

Soft pads have been added to the front centre and side armrests across the premium range for increased comfort and a refined feel.

Extended and Double Cab variants are equipped with flexible rear seats that have a folding base, fold flat and also split 60/40. Extended Cab versions also have under seat base storage.

Engine & Transmissions

The engine and transmission options are the key changes on the new generation D-Max. The engine has been downsized to a new 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine which produces 164 PS and 360 Nm of torque.

A choice of new 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox options are available, specifically developed for the new D-Max.

Engine

A 1.9-litre engine has been selected for D-Max because development simulations showed 1.9-litre to be the optimum size to blend efficiency and achieve the torque necessary for D-Max to retain its core workhorse capabilities of a 3.5 tonne towing capacity and 1 tonne payload.

Another key benefit is that the new engine meets Euro 6 standards without the need for the addition of AdBlue.

The cylinder block is cast-iron with induction-hardened bore and the engine also features high efficiency combustion chambers, graphite coated pistons, ceramic glow plug, inlet manifold with swirl control valve and a variable geometry turbocharger.

The induction hardening process uses melt-in liner technology to bond the molecular structure of the metal inside the cylinder bore, resulting in a stronger cylinder, prolonged life and eliminating the need for cylinder liners.

The newly designed combustion chambers achieve the most efficient mixture or air and fuel as well as optimised swirl which reduces pumping losses.

These design features contribute towards improved fuel consumption and emissions figures versus 15MY D-Max.

