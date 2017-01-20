New Ford Mustang convertible debuts with sleeker design, more advanced technology and improved performance

Today, covers come off the new Ford Mustang convertible – America’s best-selling sports car – as it kicks off a tour of more than 50 regional auto shows across the country before going on sale in North America this fall.

Also the world’s best-selling sports coupe, Ford’s most advanced Mustang ever delivers a host of improvements, including new technology and design changes that give owners more ways than ever to customize the car to their preferences. There are three new paint colors, 12 distinct wheel choices and a customizable digital instrument cluster. More powerful engines and new MagneRide™ suspension technology provide even better performance.

Sleeker design: Mustang now features a more athletic stance, with new front and rear end design that deliver a leaner, meaner look and refined aerodynamics

More advanced technology: New technologies include a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster that you can customize your way, MyMode with memory function that remembers your driving preferences for the next time you drive, and new driver-assist features such as Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection for greater confidence behind the wheel

Improved performance: 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine and 5.0-liter V8 upgrades, along with an all-new available 10-speed automatic transmission mean even better performance. Available MagneRide suspension offers optimum handling; optional active valve exhaust affords complete auditory control – let the engine roar, or not

