All-new Ford Expedition makes towing and backing up trailers easier than ever

If you’re launching a boat or towing a large load, the all-new Ford Expedition featuring class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist makes it easier than ever to perform such tasks with confidence.

More than 50 percent of Expedition customers value towing, and 15 percent tow weekly or monthly. That’s why the all-new Expedition offers Pro Trailer Backup Assist to make backing up a trailer as easy as turning a knob.

In addition, Expedition boasts best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds, based on the Society of Automotive Engineers J2807 standard, more than any other full-size SUV, making it the smartest, most capable and adaptable Expedition ever.

Pro Trailer Backup Assist helps take the frustration out of backing up with a trailer. It works by letting the customer steer the trailer with a control knob while the Expedition steers its wheels and limits vehicle speed.

To operate Pro Trailer Backup Assist, the driver rotates a knob to indicate how much the system should turn the trailer, then the technology automatically steers the Expedition to turn the trailer the desired amount. The system can limit vehicle speed to enhance occupant comfort over various road surfaces. The result is less time required to back up a trailer along with added driver confidence; the technology can even help towing experts by reducing time lost to maneuvering mistakes.

“Warmer weather has families longing for outdoor adventures, and the all-new Expedition provides generous space, connectivity and smart new technology for the trip,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “With best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds and available Pro Trailer Backup Assist, you can spend more time on the water rather than struggling to back up and launch your boat.”

In addition, Expedition brings available new connectivity technologies and convenience features, including:

Wireless charging Expedition is Ford’s first vehicle to feature wireless charging, which allows customers to place compatible mobile devices on an integrated charging pad conveniently located in the front center console

Wi-Fi hotspot supports as many as 10 devices at once, up to 50 feet away from the vehicle

Dual-headrest rear seat entertainment system provides a next-generation video experience with Sling Media that allows passengers to view their home cable programming on either of two video screens or hand-held devices

SYNC® 3, with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capability, allows drivers to stay connected on the move

SYNC Connect lets owners connect with the vehicle remotely using FordPass®; owners can start, lock, unlock and locate their vehicle from anywhere, while also accessing important vehicle diagnostic information

Power for passengers in every row, with four 12-volt power points, six USB chargers and a 110-volt power outlet that lets all occupants stay charged and connected

Available 12-speaker B&O PLAY premium audio system perfected by acoustic engineers for a sound experience even audiophiles will appreciate

Advanced cargo manager with an adjustable shelf behind the third row lets owners create a storage space customized to whatever they’re hauling; even when parked on a hill, cargo manager ensures cargo won’t roll out the back of Expedition when the liftgate is opened

Available Panoramic Vista Roof spans two rows, a feature not offered by any competitor

