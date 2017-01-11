All-new F-150 Raptor wins Cars.com Best Pickup Truck 2017; F-Series Super Duty also nominated

The 2017 F-150 Raptor took home Best Pickup Truck of 2017 from Cars.com – just beating its bigger brother, the all-new F-Series Super Duty.

The all-new F-150 Raptor, building off the success of its predecessor, pushes the envelope more with performance gains and new technology offerings. With more power and torque, a first-in-class 10-speed transmission, a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body that saves 500 pounds over the previous model, unique BFGoodrich tires and improved Fox Racing shocks, the 2017 F-150 Raptor stands alone in the high-performance off-road truck segment.

The redesigned, reengineered 2017 Super Duty also vied for the overall award. Boasting 20 class-exclusive features and a host of best-in-class claims, including most towing capability, payload and torque, the all-new F-Series Super Duty is the toughest, smartest, most capable Super Duty ever.

