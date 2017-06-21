New DACIA SANDERO tops cap HPIS lowest cost of ownership list

The New Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Access has topped cap hpi’s list of new cars with the lowest motoring costs in the UK.

The latest analysis from the automotive data experts looked at the total cost of ownership (TCO) to reveal the cars with the lowest cost over the first three years of ownership, including purchase, servicing, fuel and other motoring costs.

The New Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Access came out first on the list, as well as topping the small car category at £7,419.64 for the first three years, or £206.10 per month. This was closely followed by the mid-range New Dacia Sandero 1.5 dCi Ambiance at £8,059 or £223.87 per month.

Other cars in the increasingly popular Dacia range also feature on the list. Coming second in the SUV category is the New Dacia Duster 1.6 Access SCe 115 4×2 with a total cost of ownership over the first three years of £10,405.31 or £289.04 per month.

Commenting on the results, Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Dacia UK, said: “It’s great to see that our range of no-nonsense cars are proving to be fantastic value for drivers in the UK, not just in the initial purchase but offering low-cost motoring every day for our customers. By keeping things simple and offering customers only what they need, we’re able to provide the most affordable hatchback and one of the most affordable SUVs available to buy in the UK, combined with proven reliability and an award-winning track record.”

Since launching in 2013, Dacia has won numerous motoring accolades and recently sold 100,000 vehicles in the UK, establishing a reputation for incredible value for money and robust reliability.

