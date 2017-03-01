New Critical Projects launch provides large scale capability to help strategic shift of automotive production

Emergency logistics specialist Evolution Time Critical has officially launched its dedicated new Critical Projects service. Focusing on the movement of large scale resources such as vehicle tooling or even live production, the service is designed to provide enhanced support for the agile supply chains now required by vehicle manufacturers and major suppliers. The expertise, founded in automotive but applicable to a wide range of industries, enables OEMs to reduce the risk, costs and time traditionally associated with large-scale relocations of machinery or production. Vehicle manufacturers are able to react more quickly to fluctuations in demand, specification changes or market forces that encourage a change of global production location.

“Increasing demand from manufacturers and suppliers for Evolution Time Critical’s ability to move large scale resources swiftly and reliably, delivering hugely complex projects, has driven our decision to launch a dedicated Critical Projects service,” says Evolution Time Critical managing director, Brad Brennan. “The automotive industry, in particular, is now made up of a highly convoluted web of leaner, globalised supply chains, streamlined operations and evolving production strategies – focused on increasing efficiency and meeting the time-contracted demands of a high pressure environment where the cost of failure is vast. We believe that Critical Projects provides manufacturers and suppliers with the tools that further enable the operation of agile yet robust supply chains.”

The specific capability offered by Critical Projects is synonymous with an evolving industry and its requirements of a dedicated emergency logistics specialist. Using expertise fine-tuned in automotive, Critical Projects is able to analyse, implement and deliver strategic procedures involving heavy tooling relocation, live production movement, high value or fragile cargo shipment, out of gauge cargo, contingency stock locations, on-site supplier crisis management and a range of supply chain balancing techniques.

A team of specialists is operated around the clock to ensure 24-hour micromanagement of bespoke projects, from initial evaluation to ultimate delivery. This personal approach ensures that experts and clients are always up to date with progress, aware of potential nuances and are ready to implement the most suitable contingency action to prevent delay, supply chain failure or production stoppage.

“We turned heads when completing a 300-tonne air cargo shipment of vehicle tooling from China to the UK, which involved extensive planning, in-depth knowledge of global regulations and a charter of two Antonov An-124 and a Boeing 747F,” continues Brennan. “At the time, this was a unique project of this scale, enabling a major vehicle manufacturer to overcome last-minute specification changes and optimise the production start of a new model, without jeopardising the tight launch schedule. The proof that such projects can now be undertaken provides new opportunities for manufacturing industries and for the automotive supply chain, which can continue to evolve to meet the demands of a fast-paced industry.”

