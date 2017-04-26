BMW is now expanding the new generation of the world’s most successful business sedan, the BMW 5 Series, with the addition of another M Performance model. The new BMW M550d xDrive is fitted with the most powerful diesel engine ever offered in a BMW 5 Series model. (combined fuel consumption: 5.9 l/100 km*, ** (Touring: 6.2 l/100 km*, **), combined CO2 emissions: 154 g/km*, ** (Touring: 163 g/km*, **), exhaust emission standard: EU6.)

Highlights.

New BMW M550d xDrive expands the extensive portfolio of the M Performance automobiles with a Sedan and a Touring model.

The world’s most powerful 6-cylinder diesel engine in the automotive area.

Multi-stage turbocharging with four turbochargers for high output and powerful torque combined with impressive efficiency.

BMW xDrive – intelligent all-wheel drive system with rear-wheel orientation for characteristic M Performance driving dynamics and supreme driving performance in all conditions.

As standard with M sports suspension, Integral Active Steering, M aerodynamics package, exhaust system with M Performance specific twin tailpipe trims in dark chrome and M sports brake featuring brake calipers finished in blue metallic with M inscription.

Exterior mirror housings, radiator grille frame, bumper design elements and side air breathers in Cerium Grey.

19-inch light alloy wheels Double Spoke 664 M in Cerium Grey (front 8J × 19, rear 9J × 19) and mixed tyres in the format 245/40 R19 at front and 275/35 R19 at rear as standard.

6-cylinder diesel engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology including four turbochargers, engine output 294 kW/400 hp, maximum torque 760 Nm,combined fuel consumption: 5.9 l/100 km*, ** (Touring: 6.2 l/100 km*,**), combined CO2 emissions: 154 g/km*, ** (Touring: 163 g/km*, **), exhaust emission standard: EU6.

* Provisional specifications.

** The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on the ECE test cycle, dependent on tyre format

