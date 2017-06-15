The New Arteon is now available in German Volkswagen dealer showrooms

The Volkswagen brand model line-up expands with the new Arteon. The notably dynamic fastback model was presented to the public for the first time at the Geneva International Motor Show in March and is now available in German Volkswagen dealer showrooms.

The new Arteon combines sporty charisma, great flexibility and excellent spaciousness in an emotional fastback design. The Arteon scores with attributes such as its excellent rear legroom and luggage compartment volume of 563 to 1,557 litres. The new Volkswagen also offers available front and all-wheel drive as well as digitalized instruments and controls. Further features include an Active Info Display (fully digital and programmable instruments), a head-up display and the new Discover Pro infotainment system with a 9.2-inch glass screen and gesture control.

In addition, new state-of-the-art driver assistance systems make their debut on the Arteon: these include the next-generation adaptive cruise control (ACC), which now takes into account speed limits as well as route information and automatically adjusts vehicle speed accordingly within system limits. Using the navigation system’s GPS data, the new dynamic cornering lights with predictive beam control anticipate when a bend is approaching and illuminate it before the driver actively turns into the bend. Another new feature on the new fastback is the second generation of Emergency Assist: if the driver becomes incapacitated by ill health, the system not only (within its system limits) slows the Arteon down, but now also activates the hazard warning lights and steers it onto the nearside lane, traffic behind permitting.

Along with the sophisticated base version, the new gran turismo will be available in two exclusive equipment lines: the ‘Elegance’ and ‘R-Line’. The standard configuration of the Arteon Elegance is focused heavily on a cultivated look. The Arteon R-Line, meanwhile, puts sportiness even more at the heart of the vehicle’s configuration. On the basis of these three trim styles, it is possible for the fastback model to be extensively personalised. The range of optional equipment includes features such as a panoramic tilt/slide sunroof, three-zone automatic air conditioning (Air Care Climatronic including air quality sensor and allergen filter), massage seats in front, heated steering wheel and two-tone Nappa leather interior.

The Arteon is available with three levels of engine power output at market launch. The version with 2.0 TDI engine (110 kW / 150 PS)1 costs €39,675. The prices for the Arteon in combination with the two highest power output levels of 206 kW / 280 PS (TSI)2 and 176 kW / 240 PS (TDI)3 start in Germany at €49,325 and €51,600, respectively.

