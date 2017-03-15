New Alfa Romeo STELVIO launches with TomTom navigation and maps

TomTom (TOM2) and Alfa Romeo today announced that the all-new Alfa Romeo STELVIO, the iconic Italian brand’s first ever sports utility vehicle (SUV), will include TomTom navigation, software and maps, globally.

TomTom navigation is seamlessly integrated in the stylish Alfa Romeo STELVIO dashboard, through the two Connect NAV systems with 6.5” and 8.8” screens, developed by high-end automotive component manufacturer, Magneti Marelli.

STELVIO drivers will benefit from TomTom’s state-of-the-art NavKit Engine, including future software releases. Additionally, TomTom’s superior turn-by-turn navigation, automatic zooming, advanced lane guidance and slope data will enhance the driving experience.

“The launch of the STELVIO SUV is a major milestone in the history of the Alfa Romeo brand, and we’re delighted to be the navigation provider,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director of Automotive at TomTom, “TomTom components are already trusted by automotive manufacturers across the globe for their flexibility, customisability, and robustness. It’s going to be exciting to see Alfa Romeo STELVIO drivers hit the road with our technology to guide them.”

The system will be progressively launched on all the main world markets in 2017 on all the versions presented.

