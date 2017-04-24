New air cleaners for compressors and vacuum pumps

At the 2017 Hanover trade fair, MANN+HUMMEL, development partner and series supplier to the international automotive and mechanical engineering industries, will present three new air cleaners for vacuum pumps and compressors: IQORON VP 25, ENTARON CD 4 and ENTARON HD 4 VAC.

MANN+HUMMEL will present the IQORON VP 25 for compressors with a volume flow rate of 25 m3/min. It is available as a single-stage air cleaner for application conditions with low dust levels or as a two-stage air cleaner for application conditions with high dust levels. Its flat and compact design and innovative Variopleat filter element with variable pleat heights make it the ideal solution when installation space is tight and enable flexible use in a wide range of applications. The element is able to efficiently exploit the available installation space. In addition, it offers the maximum filter area with a simultaneously low pressure drop and high dust holding capacity.

For volume flow rates up to 4 m3/min MANN+HUMMEL will for the first time present two new products from the ENTARON family. The ENTARON CD 4 is a single stage air cleaner for use with stationary compressors. It stands out with its direct suction and low pressure drop. The ENTARON HD 4 VAC variation is a two-stage air cleaner for vacuum pumps. It is the successor to the Europiclon 200 vacuum.

Both ENTARON variations are based on the technical concept of the ENTARON HD 4. The design was awarded with the Red Dot Award and offers customers numerous advantages. It achieves a long service life, has a high separation efficiency and due to its narrow elongated shape only requires a small installation space. In comparison to other air cleaners in its class, it requires a third less installation space to achieve the same filtration performance. The brackets integrated on the housing offer two mounting positions with either through-holes or optionally threaded inserts to allow quick and easy mounting of the air cleaner. Der ENTARON is easy to service and can be serviced without the need for tools.

