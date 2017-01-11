All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica wins Cars.com “Best of 2017” Award

Cars.com editors named the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica the “Best of 2017” at their annual 2017 Best of Awards show hosted in Detroit during the North American International Auto Show.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is the first minivan to win the Cars.com’s “Best of” award, going head-to-head with all-new or fully redesigned 2017 model-year vehicles. After careful consideration, Cars.com editors determined that the Pacifica excels in quality, innovation and value.

According to Cars.com, “In many ways, Chrysler turned the minivan segment upside down with its new Pacifica. It out-styles, outdrives and just plain out-wows the rest of the class. With the Cars.com Best of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, it’s families who win.”

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of the year.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative advanced and class-exclusive hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.