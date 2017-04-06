All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica named Top Minivan of 2017 by New York Daily News Autos team

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was named the best minivan of 2017 by the New York Daily News Autos team in the newspaper’s second annual Auto Awards.

A panel of eight automotive journalists with more than 100 years of collective experience evaluating new vehicles selected this year’s award winners. The panel of jurors was given a single, overarching directive: within each category, rank the vehicles in the order that you would recommend them to your family members, friends and co-workers.

“In each category, these awards reflect the best choices for consumers based on practical considerations and our experience driving them,” said Christian Wardlaw, New York Daily News Autos Editor. “People buy vehicles for different reasons, and we adjust our criteria accordingly depending upon the vehicle category and what car buyers may prioritize in each of them. The goal is to provide people with smart, practical, enjoyable, and emotionally appealing choices across a broad spectrum of vehicles while rewarding automakers for value, innovation, design and dynamism.”

As the original creator of the minivan more than 30 years ago, FCA US has transformed the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative advanced and class-exclusive hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.

