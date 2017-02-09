All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica named Family Vehicle of the Year by the Midwest Automotive Media Association

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica has been named the 2017 Family Vehicle of the Year by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA), an honor announced today at the Chicago Auto Show.

MAMA is a nonprofit group of automotive journalists and public relations professionals, and it developed the award, now in its seventh year, to help car-shopping families make a wise decision when they’re ready for a new vehicle.

“Choosing a family vehicle is an important decision. It should be versatile, reliable, efficient and reasonably priced. MAMA members pooled their expertise and experience to select the best family vehicle from an excellent group of new and notably refreshed models, and the Chrysler Pacifica came out on top of them all,” said Damon Bell, MAMA Senior Vice President.

As the original creator of the minivan more than 30 years ago, FCA US has transformed the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment – including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.

