All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica named Crossover-SUV of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan has been named the 2017 Crossover-SUV of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP), an honor announced at the Charity Preview Party of the Denver Auto Show.

For the award, RMAP members were tasked with choosing from dozens of excellent vehicles that were new or significantly new this year. These vehicles were voted upon by a nominating committee, consisting entirely of RMAP journalists, to narrow the list of Crossover-SUV nominees to three. The RMAP membership at large – all automotive journalists in the Rocky Mountain region, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and more – were then asked to choose which crossover-SUV best matched the Rocky Mountain lifestyle.

“There’s no doubt about the strength of the crossover segment in the Rocky Mountain region,” said RMAP President David Muramoto. “And while the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is not a ‘conventional’ crossover, it impressed RMAP voters with its ability to deliver innovative features to customers in that particular market segment. My review of the sleek Pacifica revealed it drove more like a car, with good power and fuel efficiency. Chrysler does minivans well, and the Pacifica is yet another leap forward.”

As the original creator of the minivan more than 30 years ago, FCA US has transformed the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families and has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017.

The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative advanced and class-exclusive hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range.

