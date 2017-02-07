All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and 2017 Fiat 124 Spider named Best Cars for the Money by U.S. News

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and the Fiat 124 Spider have been named the Best Cars for the Money in their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice. The awards highlight vehicles that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value.

The Chrysler Pacifica was named the Best Minivan for the Money and, according to U.S. News & World Report, it “represents a jump forward for not only the Chrysler brand, but also for what minivan shoppers can expect from the class.”

The Fiat 124 Spider, named Best Sports Car for the Money, “will appeal to drivers looking for a sports car with nearly unparalleled agility” and “delivers an excellent combination of capability, interior quality, and affordability,” according to U.S. News.

The Best Cars for the Money methodology combines quality and value data into a composite score. Within each of the 20 categories, the vehicle with the highest score is named the Best Car for the Money in that category. Quality is measured by the overall score a vehicle achieved in the U.S. News car rankings at the time the awards are calculated. The rankings, updated regularly, compare cars on the basis of safety, reliability and a consensus of industry experts’ opinions. Value is measured by a combination of a vehicle’s five-year total cost of ownership provided by Vincentric, LLC and the average price paid for the vehicle at the time the awards are tabulated, as calculated by TrueCar.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.