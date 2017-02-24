New 19.5″ tires for urban buses

The requirements placed on urban bus tires are high, with these tires placed under higher stress in the inner-city public transport segment than in any other area of application. Stop/start operation coupled with frequent braking and accelerating, varying road surfaces, and recurring contact with the curb due to pulling up to and away from bus stops demand quite a lot from urban bus tires.

The German premium tire manufacturer, Continental, is helping meet these demands by expanding its range of 19.5-inch tires with the new Conti Urban HA3 245/70 R 19.5 developed for use on medium-sized urban buses. The reinforced side walls of the Conti Urban HA3 provide a specially stiffened tire contour, which can also withstand frequent curbstone contacts at bus stops, which is unavoidable with urban bus services. The rubber compound used for the tread and the tread design increase the mileage of the bus tire by up to 20 percent compared with a standard regional tire. The deep sipes also ensure optimum lane holding even in extremely wet conditions throughout the entire life of the Conti Urban HA3 245/70 R 19.5 tire. The Conti Urban HA3 245/70 R 19.5 combines superb handling and excellent grip, ensuring the comfort and safety of passengers.

The Conti HA3 can be used on all axles, as indicated by the A in the designation HA3. The carcass of the Conti Urban HA3 245/70 R 19.5 can be retreaded thus extending the life of the tire, which has a positive impact on its cost-effectiveness in the fleet. Regrooving indicators to mark the possible regrooving depth are integrated into the tread. The Conti Urban HA3 245/70 R 19.5 is labeled with the M+S symbol, which means that it is suitable for year-round use in many European regions.

