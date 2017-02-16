Navistar honors ‘Diamond Supplier’ status to key suppliers

Navistar this week recognized 34 top-performing suppliers with its annual Diamond Supplier Award. This select group, which represents the top two percent of the company’s supply base, helped Navistar improve customer uptime and exceeded the performance expectations for quality, delivery, technology, and cost.

“We appreciate the value created for Navistar customers through the long term relationships we have with our suppliers,” said David McKean, vice president, Procurement, Navistar. “We are pleased to recognize these great businesses and partners as our top suppliers for getting the job done, and doing it with excellence.”

From freight and engineering services to tires, electronics, and brake systems, the Diamond Supplier Award recognizes suppliers from around the world. The latest group of Diamond Suppliers includes a diverse group of businesses owned and operated by women, minorities, veterans, small and large companies from the Midwest and other areas of the United States, as well as global suppliers from Mexico, Taiwan, China and Canada.

This year’s recipients include:

Accuride Corporation Hyolim Industrial Co. Aearo Technologies LLC Julian Electric, Inc. AL3, Inc. KIC LLC Barpellam, Inc. Maxion-Inmagusa Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, LLC Meritor, Inc. Calark International Milton Manufacturing, Inc. Caresoft Global, Inc. MMI Engineered Solutions Continental Tire the Americas, LLC PKC Group Cummins, Inc. Pulverman Dayton Freight Lines, Inc. Rosco, Inc. Donaldson Company, Inc. Shell Lubricants Durable Products, Inc. Superior Trim EDS Manufacturing, Inc. Tech Mahindra Limited Elgin Industries Transportation Services, Inc. Estampados Magna de Mexico Truckmovers.com, Inc. Exide Technologies VOSS Automotive, Inc. Hydrualic Tubes & Fittings LLC XPO Logistics Worldwide, Inc.

“Quality, technology and innovation are cornerstones of Navistar’s success that enable the company to deliver outstanding products and services to our customers worldwide,” McKean added. “The Diamond Supplier Award recognizes our valued partnership with our suppliers in these key areas, which help us achieve optimal uptime for our customers.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.