Navistar Fleet Charge celebrates 30 years

Navistar today announced the 30th anniversary of its Fleet Charge program—Navistar’s private label purchasing card program that provides customers with guaranteed pricing, consolidated billing and a dedicated credit line, and is accepted at more than 650 International and IC Bus dealer locations in the US and Canada.

Fleet Charge started in 1987 as a way for large, national accounts to experience greater continuity across the dealer network. It helped to centralize parts Requests for Proposal, better analyze a customer’s full retail potential when negotiating pricing and then systematically manage compliance with pricing agreements across the entire dealer network.

“Fleet Charge demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with unmatched options to manage their fleet maintenance and repairs,” said Carlos Junquera, vice president, North America Sales, Parts. “Furthermore, it allows our dealers to provide customers with highly customizable programs to meet their enterprise needs and help them grow their business.”

Fleet Charge was the first program of its kind, setting a new benchmark for customer expectations in the trucking industry. This VIP customer experience has since become an industry standard when doing business with large fleets. In the meantime, Navistar continues to lead the way, adding new programs like Fleet Charge Select and Fleet Charge Advantage, which provide similar benefits to mid- and small-size fleets. The program has more than doubled in size since the 20th anniversary in 2007 and has more than 2,000 fleets benefitting from the International Truck and IC Bus dealer network. With current market trends, the company is looking to double the program again by its 35th anniversary.

“We are focused on how we can continually improve the customer experience. Fleet Charge is the gold standard within the industry from a standpoint of flexibility and ease of use for our customers,” said Michael Cancelliere, senior vice president, Global Parts and Customer Service. “We continue to refine the program based on customer feedback and this has resulted in Fleet Charge being one of the key weapons in our arsenal as we pursue aggressive retail sales growth, with all sizes of customer.”

This year, the program is implementing a number of initiatives designed to drive return business into International dealerships. As of April 1, new customers can apply for their Fleet Charge accounts online, using an electronic submission tool on the program website. Soon, Fleet Charge customers will have the opportunity to view their cumulative savings and receive guaranteed discounts on retail promotions, with additional updates coming.

To learn more about Fleet Charge or to open an account, visit http://www.fleetcharge.com.

