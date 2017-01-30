Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced that, subject to market conditions, the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Navistar, Inc. are seeking to reprice Navistar, Inc.’s existing approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan under Navistar, Inc.’s Senior Secured Term Loan Credit Facility. The company anticipates that the repricing will be completed within the next ten days. There can be no assurance, however, that the company and Navistar, Inc. will be able to complete the repricing.

