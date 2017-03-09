NanoSteel to speak at WCX17: SAE World Congress Experience

SAE World Congress is now WCX17: SAE World Congress Experience. WCX17 is a full-sensory event experience that immerses you in the forefront of the automotive and mobility industries. Spend three days discovering new ideas on the exhibit floor, in intimate venues, and in networking events. Attendees can now receive technical knowledge and content in unique and engaging settings.

This event model emphasizes active learning and increased collaboration through interaction and dynamic new event elements. In a setting of education and relationship building, these elements foster knowledge-sharing and review of the evolving industry. Never before have mobility professionals been able to connect with quality technical content, the industry, and you — like they will at WCX17.

