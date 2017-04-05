NanoSteel appoints CFO for next stage of growth

NanoSteel®, the leader in nanostructured steel materials, today announced that Rhonda Landers has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Landers will lead the company’s financial operations and play an integral role in corporate strategy development. She is coming to NanoSteel at an important growth stage for the company, following a Series D equity funding round earlier this year.

“Rhonda is an accomplished executive with expertise in financial operations and M&A within high growth innovation-led organizations,” said David Paratore, president and CEO of NanoSteel. “Her successful track record in value creation will be central to our strategy as we move to commercialization with our sheet steel products and expand our offerings in metal powders for 3D printing.”

“It’s an enormous opportunity to be joining NanoSteel at this stage in its trajectory,” said Ms. Landers. “NanoSteel is demonstrating technological success, particularly with the ongoing validation testing of its advanced high strength sheet steels by global automakers. The company is poised to achieve significant commercial milestones and with a business model based predominately on IP licensing, is positioned to provide attractive returns for investors.”

Ms. Landers comes to NanoSteel most recently from Transas, a global marine communications technology company. Through similar high-tech CFO positions at companies such as Globe Wireless, Seawave LCC and Instrumentation Laboratory she has demonstrated leadership in fund raising, due diligence, acquisitions and shareholder exits. Ms. Landers began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and holds a BA from Babson College and an MBA from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa in Spain.

