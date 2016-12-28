NAIAS welcomes concourse exhibitors

A long list of NAIAS partner companies will be sharing in the auto show buzz by showcasing their products and services through interactive displays in the Cobo Concourse. Show attendees will have an opportunity to see and experience these exhibits during Preview Week and the Public Show.
The following companies will be represented:
Preview Week
910AM Superstation (Radio Sponsor)
A2Mac1 Automotive Benchmarking
Ally
Corning
Delta Air Lines
Eaton
FoneSaver
LINE-X
MEDC/Pure Michigan
Quicken Loans
Shinola
The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Michigan.com (Cork & Grind)
Twitter
WWJ
Public Show
910AM Superstation (Radio Sponsor)
97.1 The Ticket
Ally
College for Creative Studies
DC Sports
Elio Motors
FoneSaver
LINE-X
MEDC/Pure Michigan
Michigan Secretary of State
Michigan State Police
Quicken Loans
Renewal by Andersen
The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Michigan.com (Cork & Grind)
The Kroger Co. of Michigan
Valeo
WOMC
WWJ