NAIAS welcomes concourse exhibitors

A long list of NAIAS partner companies will be sharing in the auto show buzz by showcasing their products and services through interactive displays in the Cobo Concourse. Show attendees will have an opportunity to see and experience these exhibits during Preview Week and the Public Show.

The following companies will be represented:

Preview Week

910AM Superstation (Radio Sponsor)

A2Mac1 Automotive Benchmarking

Ally

Corning

Delta Air Lines

Eaton

FoneSaver

LINE-X

MEDC/Pure Michigan

Quicken Loans

Shinola

The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Michigan.com (Cork & Grind)

Twitter

WWJ

Public Show

910AM Superstation (Radio Sponsor)

97.1 The Ticket

Ally

College for Creative Studies

DC Sports

Elio Motors

FoneSaver

LINE-X

MEDC/Pure Michigan

Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan State Police

Quicken Loans

Renewal by Andersen

The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Michigan.com (Cork & Grind)

The Kroger Co. of Michigan

Valeo

WOMC

WWJ

