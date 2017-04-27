NAIAS expanding AutoMobili-D into public show

People attending the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January will have the opportunity to see the latest models — and potentially gain the chance to design or build the next generation of vehicles and technologies.

AutoMobili-D, the show’s mobility and technology showcase, will remain open throughout the first weekend of Public Show (Jan. 20-21) for the 2018 auto show to connect people interested in working in all aspects of the auto industry with companies at the first Future Automotive Career Exposition (FACE). The event, a partnership with NAIAS and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, was announced by Roger Curtis, director of the Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development, at the Governor’s Education & Talent Summit in Lansing.

“Michigan is the world’s automotive leader, and we are working to hold that title for generations to come,” Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said. “But to do that, we must become the national leader in developing and attracting talent. The auto industry, like others, faces challenges in filling jobs it needs to further grow and innovate. The NAIAS is the perfect place for people who love cars and have in-demand skills to connect with industry representatives looking for talent.”

More than 180 different brands participated at the inaugural launch of AutoMobili-D — where innovations in mobility technologies and platforms were announced and showcased — as part of the 2017 NAIAS.

The space included automakers, suppliers and startups. More than 5,000 journalists from across the world and nearly 40,000 industry executives, engineers, developers and analysts, were able to experience these groundbreaking developments first-hand.

“AutoMobili-D was an overwhelming success as industry-leading companies and thought leaders came together under one roof to showcase and discuss future industry paths,” said Rod Alberts, NAIAS executive director. “We’re grateful to the longstanding support from Gov. Snyder and the State of Michigan in keeping NAIAS and Michigan as the global epicenter for automotive technology.”

At FACE, participating AutoMobili-D companies will have the opportunity to interact face-to-face with qualified candidates and fill needed positions across a wide array of disciplines.

“We are continually looking for ways to connect with more people, put a face behind our exciting industry and make NAIAS bigger and better each year,” said Ryan LaFontaine, 2018 NAIAS chairman. “With over 200,000 attendees on the first weekend of Public Show, we saw a real opportunity to collaborate with MEDC and connect job-seekers directly with innovative companies eager to address their respective talent shortages.”

More information regarding AutoMobili-D’s Future Automotive Career Exposition will be announced in the coming months leading into the 2018 NAIAS.

