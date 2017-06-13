Mr. Girish Wagh named Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit

Tata Motors today announced the appointment of Mr. Girish Wagh as the ‘Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit’ and a member of the Executive Committee (ExCom).

Mr. Girish Wagh will take charge of the new responsibilities with immediate effect and will closely work with Mr. Ravindra Pisharody for a smooth transition.

The replacement of Mr. Wagh as the ‘Head of Product Line MHCV’ will be announced in due course. In the meanwhile, he will continue to oversee the MHCV related scope of responsibilities.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.