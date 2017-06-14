Motorservice app – a useful everyday helper for the repair shop

The Motorservice app has been downloaded over 10,000 times since it was introduced in mid-2016. In addition, just under 30,000 clicks a month demonstrate that the company’s product has struck a chord with customers. This is because the mobile program makes the day-to-day work of repair shop employees much, much easier.



Motorservice sees its app as a user-friendly service and information tool for customers. It pools together knowledge from different platforms, e.g. the company website or the OnlineShop, and makes it quickly and easily accessible on the go via smartphone. Alongside company news, numerous technical videos and documents with fitting instructions, system explanations and diagnostic tips, the user has access to functions such as a dealer search and, last but not least, an item search based on the TecDoc catalogue. Another useful function is the “Fake Check”. By scanning the barcode of Motorservice parts from Kolbenschmidt, Pierburg, BF or TRW Engine Components, the user can see immediately whether they are genuine or fake.

Tried and tested in practice

“The app is receiving an excellent reception among our customers and in repair shops. This is evidenced by many personal discussions had at trade fairs, at customers events or in daily contact, as well as by concrete download and click rates,” highlights Sven Zeitler, Head of Marketing at MS Motorservice International GmbH. According to Zeitler, Motorservice is “highly satisfied” with the introduction of the app. However, it is also open to suggestions for improvement. For example, a survey has already been conducted on the company’s Facebook page, based on which the app is now being adapted. Further surveys through social media, on the company website and directly in the app are to follow shortly. Zeitler explains that the company wants to ensure that the app’s users are able to participate directly in its further development, and that their needs are taken into account – “this is what we understand by customer orientation,” adds the marketing manager.

The app is available to download for free in twelve languages for iOS and Android devices.

