Mopar offers more than 90 accessories for all-new Jeep Compass

The Mopar brand is pointing the way for personalization of the all-new Jeep® Compass. Owners of the compact SUV can choose from more than 90 authentic Mopar accessories when the vehicle arrives in Jeep dealerships in North America in the first quarter of 2017.

“Owners can put their unique stamp on the all-new Jeep Compass right at launch with a full line of authentic Jeep accessories,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA – Global. “Mopar celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2017, and we continue to deliver products that remain true to the DNA of each brand and the personality of each vehicle. With a full line of accessories available at launch, we’re ready to do that for 2017 Jeep Compass owners.”

Mopar accessories for the Jeep Compass fit a variety of lifestyles, from those seeking the freedom to go further to those looking to increase convenience and functionality. Mopar products are designed and engineered together with the original design of the vehicle to deliver a perfect fit and finish. Mopar products also offer a comprehensive warranty and are built according to factory-authorized specifications, providing customers quality, durability and peace of mind.

A few of the Mopar accessories available for the all-new Jeep Compass include:

Rock rails (Part Number 82214641AC): Protect from off-road obstacles with durable rock rails, made of galvanized steel and painted black.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP): $925

18-inch wheels (82214667AC): Standout on the streets or trail with unique, Mopar 18-inch cast aluminum wheels, painted high-gloss granite crystal.

MSRP: $195 each

Roof rack cross rails (82214658AB): These cross rails attach to production roof rails and allow for bike, ski, watersports or luggage carrier attachments.

MSRP: $225

Rooftop cargo basket (TCCAN859): Stow extra gear securely with Mopar rooftop storage options designed specifically for the Jeep Compass.

MSRP: $358

Graphics: Customize the exterior with a unique black hood graphic (82214630) and black swoosh bodyside graphic (82214627AB).

MSRP: $100/$180

Cargo tote (82208566): Keep gear gathered up and transportable with this convenient cargo storage option.

MSRP: $33.20

Molded cargo tray (82214666): Protects the cargo area from dirt, sand and moisture and removes easily for cleaning.

MSRP: $95

Door sill guards (82214662AB): Attractive Jeep-logo sill guards help prevent scratches.

MSRP: $95

All-weather floor mats (82214651AB): Keep the interior spotless with molded floor mats featuring high walls and deep ribs to trap and hold dirt, water, snow and mud.

MSRP: $130

Side window air deflector (82214635): Shield away water, bugs and other road detritus.

MSRP: $100

Bright pedal kit (82214995): Dress up the pedals with this stainless steel kit.

MSRP: $95

Molded front/rear splash guards (82214642AE/82214643AE): Get extra protection from road debris and stone chips.

MSRP: $55 each

Mopar accessories for the all-new Jeep Compass are available through FCA US LLC dealerships, either in store or online at www.mopar.com.

Mopar-first Features

During the brand’s 80 years, Mopar has introduced numerous industry-first features, including:

Vehicle-information apps: first to introduce smartphone vehicle-information applications, a new channel of communication with consumers

wiADVISOR: first to incorporate a tablet-based service lane tool

Electronic Vehicle Tracking System (EVTS): first to market with a new interactive vehicle tracking device that sends owner a text when vehicle is driven too fast or too far based on pre-set parameters

Wi-Fi: first to offer customers the ability to make their vehicle a wireless hot spot

Electronic owner manuals: first to introduce traditional owner manuals in a DVD and brief user-guide format

