Mopar honors “Top Tech” award winners

The 27 best and brightest FCA US LLC dealership technicians were recognized as Mopar “Top Tech” winners during an awards ceremony held at historic Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Michigan, on January 10.

Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA – Global, was on hand to help honor the 27 elite technicians chosen from a pool of 25,000 eligible FCA US dealership techs. The Mopar “Top Tech” program, introduced in 2014, recognizes elite-performing technicians in categories including Fixed First Visit (FFV) scores, dealership tenure and training achievements.

“Customer satisfaction and retention will continue to be key drivers of our business, regardless of vehicle or make,” said Gorlier. “The decision to purchase a particular vehicle brand is determined not only by the attributes of the vehicle, but also as importantly by the level of service that the customers receive. That is why it’s so critical to make sure that our top technicians receive the proper training, and that we recognize superstars of the service lane, such as these 27 high-performing technicians, as well as the dealerships that support them.”

The Mopar “Top Tech” program also awards the 72 top technicians (including the elite 27 “Top Tech” winners) with a Mopar “Top Tech”-branded tool kit, comprised of a Snap-on four-drawer roll tool cart, 1/2-inch Snap-on cordless impact wrench and 3/8–inch Snap-on cordless impact wrench. In addition, each quarter the “Top Tech” program honors 1,000 high-performing technicians at four different recognition levels, including 75 designated as top Platinum performers, 100 Gold, 200 Silver and 625 Bronze level technicians.

The prestigious Mopar “Top Tech” winners participate in an all-inclusive two-day trip to Metro Detroit. In addition to the awards banquet, “Top Tech” recipients received a tour of the FCA US headquarters and tech center on January 10, with a visit to the Warren Truck Assembly Plant and the industry preview of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on tap for today.

The roster of 27 Mopar “Top Tech” award recipients encompasses technicians from 15 states:

Ted Ashenfalder, Bangor, Pennsylvania – Dotta Auto Sales

Kevin Buska, Racine, Wisconsin – Palmen Dodge Chrysler Jeep® Ram

Steve Decknatel, Kimball, Minnesota – A.M. Maus & Son

Chuck Fischer, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin – Reed Chrysler Sales

Charles Frankum, Macon, Georgia – Five Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Eric Hartman, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania – Beaver County Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Kelvin Lapham, Wayland, Michigan – Wayland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Al Lorentsen, Riverhead, New York – Riverhead Dodge Ram

Wayne Mumford, Fresno, California – Fresno Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jeff Murray, Phoenix, Arizona – AutoNation Chrysler Dodge

Woody Odell, Abilene, Texas – Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

William Ostmeyer, Topeka, Kansas – John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep

Gene Palmreuter, Frankenmuth, Michigan – Schaefer & Bierlein Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT

Robert Paul, Farmington Hills, Michigan – Suburban Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Eric Pastagal, Lynnfield, Massachussets – Kelly Jeep Chrysler

Thomas Perry, Tustin, California – Tuttle-Click’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Walter Petrucci, Titusville, Florida – Titusville Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Mark Purrier, New Ulm, Minnesota – Maday Motors Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep

Jeremy Sanner, Charleroi, Pennsylvania – Rotolo’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Robert Sawicki, Chicago, Illinois – Napleton’s Northwestern Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep

Edward Shaw, Albuquerque, New Mexico – Melloy Dodge

Cesar Silva, West Palm Beach, Florida – Arrigo Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Andrew Spinks, San Diego, California – San Diego Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Steve Tribotte, Rochester, New York – Cortese Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Robert Wert, Midwest City, Oklahoma – David Stanley Dodge

Karl Wuepper, Scottsdale, Arizona – Chapman Dodge Chrysler

Hector Zavala, Huntsville, Texas – Team Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Mopar-first Features

During the brand’s 80 years, Mopar has introduced numerous industry-first features, including:

Vehicle-information apps: first to introduce smartphone vehicle-information applications, a new channel of communication with consumers

wiADVISOR: first to incorporate a tablet-based service lane tool

Electronic Vehicle Tracking System (EVTS): first to market with a new interactive vehicle tracking device that sends owner a text when vehicle is driven too fast or too far based on pre-set parameters

Wi-Fi: first to offer customers the ability to make their vehicle a wireless hot spot

Electronic owner manuals: first to introduce traditional owner manuals in a DVD and brief user-guide format

80 Years of Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) was born on August 1, 1937, as the name of a line of antifreeze products. Mopar has since evolved over 80 years to serve as the total service, parts and customer-care brand of all FCA vehicles around the globe.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand’s global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

For 80 years, Mopar has been the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

