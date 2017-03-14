Mopar brand at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Mopar was present at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show again this year. Celebrating its 80th anniversary, the global brand accompanies Fiat Chrysler Automobiles customers throughout their motoring experience by providing technical services and support for all their performance, safety or customization related needs. At the FCA brand stands, the public will see a pick of the many products offered to customers when they buy their vehicle and later on to personalize it with exclusive services and accessories. Particularly noteworthy is the Mopar One pack created to maximize the off-road experience: the most complete Mopar range for customers who demand the very best in terms of style, safety and performance. Please see the image gallery and click on the link to view the full press release.

For more on Mopar in Europe, please visit www.moparpress-europe.com/index.php?lng=2.

