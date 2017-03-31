Modine Introduces new Geothermal unit

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, has unveiled their latest premium geothermal unit, the GeoSync Water-to-Air Geothermal Heat Pump.

“For home and business owners looking for a geothermal unit, this is the perfect option,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “The new GeoSyncTM water-to-air unit provides a high-efficiency, eco-friendly forced-air heating and cooling solution for the ultimate in comfort.”

By taking the natural heat and cooling properties of the ground, geothermal heat pumps are able to create “free energy” for a given space. The GeoSyncTM Water-to-Air Geothermal Heat Pump harnesses the renewable thermal energy from water just below the ground’s surface (ground water) to heat and cool spaces.

Just a few of the standard features of the GeoSyncTM Water-to-Air Geothermal Heat Pump include:

Modine CF Microchannel Air Coil – Which significantly improves heating efficiency.

Modine Control System – Designed and engineered for Modine Geothermal Units, the Modine Control System ensures not only that the unit will operate safely and reliably, but will also optimize performance to maintain maximum energy efficiency.

Decstar Blower with Integrated EC Motor – For more efficient air flow with no motor in the air stream.

Standard 4″ MERV 11 Filters – To ensure homeowners can easily and economically replace filters.

Vertical Control Panel with Separate High & Low Voltage Sections – Not only does this patent pending design keep installers on their feet and off the ground, but it also makes setup and troubleshooting easy.

“In addition to the many advantages such as our vertical control panel design, the unit is available in 2 to 6 ton options to fit virtually any residential or light commercial space, such as a basement, attic, office, or crawlspace,” said Jesse Robbennolt, PE, geothermal product manager for Modine. “This is the go-to residential and light commercial geothermal unit, as what you get is the most efficient method of heating and cooling in today’s marketplace.”

For more information about the new GeoSyncTM Water-to-Air Geothermal Heat Pump, including specs, visit: http://modinehvac.com/web/products/geothermal-heat-pumps/water-to-air.htm.

