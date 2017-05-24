Modine Innovation Tour travels to Chicago

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, will be in Rockford, Illinois on Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Prairie Street Brewhouse, and in Rosemont, Illinois on Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Hofbrauhaus Chicago, for their latest stop on the 2017 Innovation Tour.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2017 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase the latest products in the HVAC industry such as the new high efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine’s unit heater and infrared heater lines.

“Chicago is going through a phenomenal construction boom,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “Every potential market segment is benefiting, and that means there’s plenty of opportunity for contractors and specifying engineers to use new technology where it makes sense for their clients.”

In addition to the product showcase, continuing education will be provided with the following CEU/NATE courses for both days:

Advancements in Energy Recovery for DOAS (CEU)

Indoor Air Quality and Design Strategies to Resolve Economizer Code Conflicts (CEU)

Sizing Water Sources Heat Pumps (CEU/NATE)

“Our continuing education courses are free for all those who attend, and we tailor them to focus on the most important topics for contractors and specifying engineers in each region we visit,” Raduenz said. “Not only do we want to showcase our technology, but we also want to give our attendees useful knowledge to walk away with. We hope that everyone interested in the greater Chicagoland area can attend.”

Prairie Street Brewhouse is located at 200 Prairie Street, Rockford, IL 61007. To see the complete agenda and register for the Rockford event June 6, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/il/rockford.

Hofbrauhaus Chicago is located at 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, IL 60018. To see the complete agenda and register for the Chicago event June 7, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/il/rosemont.

For more information about the 2017 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

