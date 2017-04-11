Modine Innovation Tour travels to Charlotte, North Carolina

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, will be in Charlotte on Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Ballantyne Business Center, for their latest stop on the 2017 Innovation Tour.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2017 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase the latest products in the HVAC industry such as the new high efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine’s unit heater and infrared heater lines.

“We’re excited to visit the Queen City,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “Charlotte is a beacon of growth in the southeast, and the commercial real estate growth—especially with mixed use developments—offer great opportunities for specifying engineers and contractors alike.”

In addition to the product showcase, continuing education will be provided with the following CEU/NATE courses:

Advancements in Energy Recovery for DOAS (CEU)

Indoor Air Quality and Design Strategies to Resolve Economizer Code Conflicts (CEU)

Venting of Unit Heaters (CEU/NATE)

Bringing Fresh Air into Classrooms (CEU)

“Not only are we showing off the latest in HVAC technology, but we’re also offering classes on some of the most important concepts in the industry,” said Raduenz. “We’ve been listening to what contractors and specifying engineers want to know more about and have tailored our classes to meet those needs. We hope that everyone who attends walks away with new knowledge to help their customers. That’s really what this tour is all about.”

Ballantyne Business Center is located at 13850 Ballantyne Corporate Place, Suite 500, Charlotte, NC 28277. To see the complete agenda and register for the Charlotte event April 18, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/nc/charlotte.

For more information about the 2017 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

